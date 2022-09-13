Thousands of Perquimans County residents and visitors took to the streets of Hertford last weekend for the 36th annual Indian Summer Festival and the first since the pandemic struck in early 2020.

Events kicked off Friday evening with a downtown Hertford street dance. Revelers line-danced on Church Street as the band Spare Change filled the evening air with tunes that got the crowd, young and not-so-young, clapping, singing and tripping the light fantastic.