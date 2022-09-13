Thousands of Perquimans County residents and visitors took to the streets of Hertford last weekend for the 36th annual Indian Summer Festival and the first since the pandemic struck in early 2020.
Events kicked off Friday evening with a downtown Hertford street dance. Revelers line-danced on Church Street as the band Spare Change filled the evening air with tunes that got the crowd, young and not-so-young, clapping, singing and tripping the light fantastic.
It was an appropriate opening for the festival's events Saturday morning. To kick things off, the Hertford Fire Department raised an American flag hook-and-ladder style at the end of Church Street. While the flag waived under clouded skies, the rain held off, easing Perquimans County Tourism Director Stacey Layden’s stress.
Zachary Benton couldn’t wait to enjoy the festival. He immediately donned a fireman’s suit to get the true feel of what a firefighter wears.
“This is really heavy,” said Benton as he struggled with the firefighter's coat.
Cars were parked everywhere. Residents, visitors, and tourists as far away as Washington, D.C. meandered through downtown admiring the wares and artwork of 60-plus vendors and crafters. Aromas from food vendors hovered over the crowd.
Food lines remained long all day as festival-goers enjoyed boxes of Duck Donuts, sausages smothered with peppers and onions prepared by the Winfall Parkville Ruritans, and burgers from Owl Feed Ya.
LeeAnn Fong and Tony Dalton of Duck Donuts did not see the end of the line until the festival was over.
“This is very busy for us”, Fong said, adding, “We have not stopped since we got here.”
For the crew at Owl Feed Ya, this was just another food truck day. However, for James Johnson it was the day he had a French fry afternoon.
Area artisans enjoyed a busy day of sales as many festival-goers left with their hands full of items they had purchased at vendor booths.
Jana Marie, a Windsor artist, displayed her hand-crafted jewelry, including her popular hand-painted turtle items.
Nicholas Williams of Shiloh displayed his engraved cheese and cutting boards along with burnt-paint coasters.
“I actually burn the paint on the coasters. It will never wash off,” said Williams.
Immersed in the crowd with a curb-level view, young Hertford resident Aaron Pope was enjoying the massive crowd and petting a French bulldog for the first time.
The size of the crowd was impressive, said Perquimans Emergency Services Public Information Officer Julie Solesbee who worked the street dance on Friday night and was on location again on Saturday.
“This is an amazing event. Very busy and a lot of fun,” Solesbee said as she prepared to empty an overflowing trash can.
Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi was working the vendor crowd, promoting the Chamber and recruiting both new members and volunteers.
“This is a fabulous eventm” Cangemi said, adding “This is just a great for the town.”
Layden worked diligently to revive the festival which was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our main focus this year was to bring back a community favorite and to bring the people together," she said. "Generations of families have such sweet, nostalgic memories of the sense of community that Indian Summer Festival brings. It isn't just another event."
Layden said she's already looking forward to next year's festival.
“There’s a heart placed on the second Saturday of September on calendars because it is something neighbors, families, small business owners, and community members truly look forward to," she said.
Layden’s Supermarket, Mike Hurdle Enterprises, Swimme and Sons Building Contractors, Scotts of Belvidere, and Pooltopia Spas were major festival sponsors. Anyone interested in sponsoring or helping with next year's festival can contact Layden at tourismdirector@visitperquimans.com.