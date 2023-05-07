Members of the InterCounty Volunteer Fire Department pose for a recent photo. The department was recently notified that its fire insurance rating classification had improved to 5/9E, meaning residents of Perquimans and Pasquotank counties who live within 5 driving miles of the InterCounty fire station will receive a break on their homeowners' insurance rates.
HERTFORD — Residents who live within five driving miles of the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department will be in line for a break on their homeowners' insurance premiums following the department's recent improved fire insurance classification.
As of July 1, homeowners in the InterCounty Fire District, regardless of the location of fire hydrants, will have a fire insurance rating of 5/9E if they live within 5 driving miles of the InterCounty fire station. That's an improvement from the district's former rating of 6/9E.
InterCounty's fire insurance classification improved as a result of an inspection by the N.C. Department of Insurance and the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal in November, according to a press release from Perquimans Emergency Services.
Inspections are required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System, and inspectors review a number of areas, including staffing levels, quality of equipment, maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and the availability of water sources.
“We are excited that we received this improved rating and will continue working hard to serve the citizens of Perquimans and Pasquotank counties within our fire district and beyond," said InterCounty Fire Chief Michael Cartwright. “Our members are highly dedicated, and this success is a direct reflection of the tireless effort that they put forth on a regular basis to maintain our equipment, training and response."
Cartwright said part of the fire department's improved classification was also based on the communications and water systems that serve InterCounty Fire District. He credited a number of agencies, including the Perquimans County 911 Communications Division, Pasquotank-Camden 911 Central Communications, and the water departments in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties.
Last year, the 28 members of the Inter-County Fire Department also logged more than 1,000 training hours — 300 more than the required amount.
“Perquimans County is thankful for the hard work and dedication of Chief Cartwright and each member of the Inter-County Fire Department," Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath said in the release. "The improved rating from this inspection is a huge success for many of the residents that live within the Inter-County fire district."
State Fire Commissioner Mike Causey also congratulated Cartwright and the Inter-County department for its hard work to improve the district's fire insurance classification.
"The citizens in this district should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency," Causey said.