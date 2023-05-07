InterCounty VFD

Members of the InterCounty Volunteer Fire Department pose for a recent photo. The department was recently notified that its fire insurance rating classification had improved to 5/9E, meaning residents of Perquimans and Pasquotank counties who live within 5 driving miles of the InterCounty fire station will receive a break on their homeowners' insurance rates. 

 Photo courtesy InterCounty VFD

HERTFORD — Residents who live within five driving miles of the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department will be in line for a break on their homeowners' insurance premiums following the department's recent improved fire insurance classification.

As of July 1, homeowners in the InterCounty Fire District, regardless of the location of fire hydrants, will have a fire insurance rating of 5/9E if they live within 5 driving miles of the InterCounty fire station. That's an improvement from the district's former rating of 6/9E.