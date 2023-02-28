A captain with the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department was recently named the department's Firefighter of the Year for 2022.
J.R. Beard received the honor during the department's annual banquet in late January.
The banquet was held to honor current and former Inter-County members for their service and accomplishments over the past year. The event was attended by Inter-County members and retirees, their guests, and county commissioners and county managers from both Perquimans and Pasquotank counties.
Other honorees at the Jan. 21 event included Brandon Overton, who was named Rookie of the Year; Hunter Howard, who was named Junior Firefighter of the Year; and Eugene Rountree Jr., who was recognized for his more than four decades of fire service following his recent retirement.
According to a press release from Inter-County VFD, the Firefighter of the Year honor goes to a member "who has shown above and beyond dedication to the fire department within the previous year." The honor is voted on by the department's general membership.
Beard, a member of the fire department for 12 years, was promoted to captain in December. He completed more than 88 hours of training and attended 40% of all fire calls the department responded to in 2022, the department said.
The Rooke of the Year award is presented to a firefighter who has been with the fire service for two years or less. According to the release, Overton joined Inter-County in May. He responded to 66% of the department's fire calls between May and December.
The Junior Firefighter award is presented to any firefighter who's a member of the department and under 18. Howard, a student at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies in Elizabeth City, has been an active member of the department since joining in May.
Rountree, who was presented a plaque, retired from the Inter-County department after serving for 38 years. He has a total of 41 years with the fire service.
According to Inter-County, Rountree retired as the department's safety officer and held other positions with the department during his fire service career.
Rountree also was named an Honorary/Lifetime member of the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department, the first member of the department to receive the honor.
