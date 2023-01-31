HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council this week officially removed the “interim” from in front of Town Manager Janice Cole’s title.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 8:24 am
HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council this week officially removed the “interim” from in front of Town Manager Janice Cole’s title.
Cole, who has been serving as the town’s interim manager for the past year, did not push for the change.
“I was content as interim,” Cole said Wednesday during an interview following a community forum at the Hertford Housing Authority.
Cole said she came on in order to help, and didn’t realize when she started that it was going to take as much time as it has to get town operations back on a surer footing.
“A year later I’m still here,” she said.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, said part of the council’s goal in naming Cole permanent manager was to communicate to state officials and officials in other area municipalities that “this is our leader for the long haul.”
Even though the board’s action Monday implies a new permanence to her role for the town, Cole said Wednesday that she still thinks of her work in temporary terms.
It’s just that temporary is turning out to be longer than Cole, a former U.S. attorney, state district court judge, and Perquimans County commissioner, expected.
Cole said she still feels like she is in the town manager position in order to help the town move to a point where it will be a smoother transition for someone else to take over.
When she started in January of last year, Cole said, she had town council meetings marked on her calendar through June, which reflected something of the timeframe she had in mind at that point.
Town Council made the move to name Cole the permanent town manager at its work session Monday.
Mayor Earnell Brown said the move reflects the confidence the town’s elected officials have in the job Cole is doing.
“She has done on outstanding job,” Brown said.
Councilwoman Sandra Anderson said Cole “has done a fantastic job.”
And there is still much left to be done, Anderson said.
Cole “has done the job of many people,” she said.
Hodges said the council has been extremely pleased with Cole’s work.
“We were confident that she would be a great manager even before she started,” Hodges said. “All of our expectations have been exceeded, even as high as they were.”
Cole has found the work managing Hertford’s operations rewarding “and she certainly is amazing at it,” Hodges said.
