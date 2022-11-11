Piney Woods Jacks

A Piney Woods Friends Meeting House member helps prepare “jacks” for an upcoming event. The fruity hand pies are popular sellers at community festivals and events like the recent Belvidere Days.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

BELIVDERE — Almost considered legendary, they were one of the highlights of the recent Belvidere Days Festival. The line formed early and long for the hand pies that over the years have become known simply as “jacks” by the Friends at Piney Woods Meeting House.

Applejacks have long been associated with state, regional and church fairs in North Carolina. So it is only appropriate that Piney Woods would adopt the fruity delight as a fundraising vehicle for its outreach missionary programs.

