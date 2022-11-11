BELIVDERE — Almost considered legendary, they were one of the highlights of the recent Belvidere Days Festival. The line formed early and long for the hand pies that over the years have become known simply as “jacks” by the Friends at Piney Woods Meeting House.
Applejacks have long been associated with state, regional and church fairs in North Carolina. So it is only appropriate that Piney Woods would adopt the fruity delight as a fundraising vehicle for its outreach missionary programs.
Last month in preparation for Belvidere Days, Piney Woods members mixed, rolled, shaped, stuffed, folded and hand-fried more than 850 jacks to sell the 10th festival. By 10:30 a.m., the Friends realized they could have sold more jacks.
But then, they knew that. Its always been the case at the Piney Woods jacks table. Last year the Friends sold out of jacks even sooner — by 9:30 a.m.
“Jacks have long been a favorite in many of our Quaker homes,” said Linda Godfrey. “In other places they are often called ‘hand pies’ or ‘turnovers’ but to Piney Woods they are just jacks.”
The inaugural Piney Woods jack-making party was held in 2009 when the Friends hosted a benefit dinner for a cancer patient, the mother of a Piney Woods member.
“We usually make jacks two or three times a year, depending on what need arises,” Godfrey said. “There are usually 15 to 25 jack makers who work on the jacks each time and it usually takes from 8 to 10 hours to complete the job.”
While many others call their jacks “applejacks” because they’re filled with apples, Piney Woods dropped the “apple” from the name because they’ve added peaches, sweet potatoes and blueberries to their offerings.
While grocer shelves are packed with canned pie fillings, most of the apples, peaches, sweet potatoes, and blueberries that fill Piney Woods’ pies are grown locally. They’re then donated for the filling that goes into each jack. Three or four women from Piney Woods usually make the filing for the jacks weeks in advance and then freeze it until needed.
“The day before the jack-making party four or five pre-party workers get together and make the dough mix (flour, salt, shortening) so that on the day of jack making only water needs to be added to make the dough,” said Godfrey.
The jack makers include retirees, several of whom are in their 80s, working folks who take the day off or come in after work, and even youth and children, many of whom come to learn how to make jacks like their grandmothers did.
The effort is led by the Piney Woods’ Friends on Missions group but many others work on it.
Over the years funds raised from jack sales have gone to many different projects, including the North Carolina Friends Disaster Relief, Jamaica Missions, and the Albemarle Pregnancy Center. Sale proceeds have also helped individuals in the community with a pressing need.
The Friends held several jack sales, for example, to help pay for the Meeting’s new parsonage, affectionately referred to as “the house that Jacks built.”
“God has blessed us in being able to raise funds for these projects but also in the wonderful fellowship that we have at all of our jack making parties,” said Godfrey, who is very active in the North Carolina Friends Disaster Relief program.
“The NCFD was established in 1992 in response to the destruction and despair of Hurricane Andrew,” Godfrey said. “Since then, this outreach ministry has strived to respond wherever disaster, in any form, has hit. FDS volunteers are Friends (Quakers) who come together from all across North Carolina. There are even a few Baptists and Moravians that volunteer regularly with FDS.”
FDS has made approximately 175 trips since 1990. It does not go into an area immediately after a disaster strikes. Instead, its mission is to help people who have little or no insurance and help them rebuild their damaged homes as soon as possible.
The Piney Woods Friends Meeting contributes monthly to the FDS mission and has contributed many proceeds from jack sales have gone to the mission. In addition to supporting FDS financially, several Friends participate regularly with FDS, going wherever there is a need.
Men and women of all skill levels work with FDS, from professional carpenters to folks who have never swung a hammer before. Cook teams to help feed workers consist of everyone from experienced cooks to the “I can’t even boil water” folks, said Godfrey.
Currently there is a team from Piney Woods building a home for a Hurricane Florence victim in New Bern.
“On our last mission trip to New Bern a volunteer work team of 20 men and women, with God’s help and protection, started on a Monday morning with only a foundation in place and by Thursday afternoon, the house was ‘dried in’ just before another heavy rain storm hit the area that Friday,” said Godfrey. ““FDS’ motto is ‘Serving in Jesus’ Name.’ We strive to not only build homes but to build relationships with each other and with those we serve and to share the love of Christ.”