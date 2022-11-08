Quentin Jackson — the former Hertford town councilor who was on Tuesday's ballot candidate for a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners — has been charged with nine felony counts of having sex with a child and is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.

According to a spokeswoman for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberty with a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with someone 15 years old or younger, and one count of statutory rape of someone 15 or younger.