...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Quentin Jackson — the former Hertford town councilor who was on Tuesday's ballot candidate for a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners — has been charged with nine felony counts of having sex with a child and is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.
According to a spokeswoman for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberty with a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with someone 15 years old or younger, and one count of statutory rape of someone 15 or younger.
The alleged offenses occurred between May 24 and June 3 of this year, according to the SBI.
The warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor alleges Jackson induced a minor to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of producing depictions of that activity.
Jackson was initially charged June 8 with three felony counts of statutory sex offense with a female child 15 years of age or younger. The three offenses occurred between May 15 and June 3, and the arresting agency was the Elizabeth City Police Department, a warrant states.
According to an Elizabeth City police arrest report, Jackson was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City.
Jackson was initially confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $225,000 secured bond. He was released after posting bond.
Some of the new charges filed Nov. 3 are based on information and evidence received after Jackson’s initial arrest in June in connection with the same incidents, according to the SBI.
According to a law enforcement official, the new charges stem from an investigation by Elizabeth City police and the State Bureau of Investigation and involved a minor who lives in Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City police Chief Phil Webster referred a reporter to the SBI, which he said led the investigation into the allegations against Jackson.
Jackson was served warrants for the new charges while he was in court in Perquimans County Nov. 3 for an unrelated communicating threats case, the law enforcement official said.
Perquimans Court officials said the communicating threats case brought by Perquimans resident Patrick Morrissey against Jackson was continued.
At the time of his arrest in June, Jackson had been released from jail the month before after serving a 61-day sentence following his conviction on charges of trespassing and violating probation.