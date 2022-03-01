HERTFORD — Quentin Jackson, the former Hertford councilor who’s currently a candidate for Perquimans County commissioner, will serve the next two months in jail after being found guilty of two charges in Superior Court last week.
Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett found Jackson guilty of second-degree trespassing and of violating probation on Thursday, according to an official with the Perquimans Clerk of Court’s Office.
Tillett revoked Jackson’s probation and sentenced him to 45 days on the violating probation charge. Jackson was sentenced to 20 days in jail on the trespassing charge but Tillett credited him for four days he had already served in jail on the charge. That means Jackson, who started his jail term on Thursday, is scheduled to be released on April 26.
Jackson was found guilty of the second-degree trespassing charge in September 2018 but had appealed the judge’s ruling to Superior Court. The case stemmed from a dispute between Jackson and a cousin, Catherine Flowers, over property she owns in Hertford.
Flowers sought to have Jackson evicted from a house she owns on Brace Avenue. She also sought six months of rent from Jackson — a total of $2,400 — and $200 for damages she claims Jackson made to the property.
Jackson claimed he and Flowers had an agreement in which he planned to buy the house. He said he didn’t live in the house, but was making improvements to the property.
The case was continued several times until it was finally heard before Tillett on Thursday and the judge found him guilty.
Jackson’s 45-day jail sentence for the probation violation stems from his conviction in January 2019 of assault on a government official. District Court Judge Eula Reid found Jackson guilty of punching Sid Eley, at the time a fellow member of Hertford Town Council, in October 2018.
Reid sentenced Jackson to 120 days in jail but he remained out of jail because he again appealed the verdict.
Jackson pleaded guilty in December 2019 to simple assault in the case and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons to a suspended 60-day sentence. Sermons did require Jackson to serve 15 days in jail but credited him with seven days he had already served on the charge.
In addition to the active jail sentence, Jackson was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation and required to attend anger management counseling and pay court costs and fees, including $900 in attorney fees.
According to court records, Jackson was charged with violating probation three times after Sermons’ verdict, the first time in January 2020. Jackson was charged with being away from his residence when he was supposed to be there, leaving Perquimans County without prior approval of his probation officer and violating curfew.
He would charged with violating probation again in February 2020, again for being away from his residence without approval. He was charged a third time in March 2020 for again being away from his residence and for leaving the county without approval from his probation officer.
Then Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole modified Jackson’s probation in September 2020 to require electronic monitoring.
Jackson was scheduled to appear in court on the probation violations numerous times in 2021 but the case was continued for various reasons. He signed a waiver of counsel during one appearance in February 2021 and was assigned a court-appointed attorney during another appearance in August 2021. The case was again continued in October, November and January before Tillett heard the case last week.
Jackson was defeated last November in his bid for re-election to a seat on the Hertford Town Council. He has filed for one of the three open seats on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.