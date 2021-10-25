HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint by Town Councilman Quentin Jackson against Perquimans businessman Patrick Morrissey.
The complaint stems from a dispute at the July 6 meeting of the Hertford Town Council.
Jackson was convicted of communicating threats in connection with the incident and has appealed the conviction to Superior Court.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said Friday he could not release any details regarding Jackson’s complaint since it remains under investigation.
He said he expects interviews to be completed within a week and at that time will forward the report on the investigation to District Attorney Andrew Womble for his consideration.
Morrissey said officers interviewed him at his home Thursday.
Jackson has maintained since the incident occurred that he felt threatened when Morrissey got out of his seat during the council meeting.
Morrissey has noted that Jackson threatened to knock him out and that an officer at the meeting restrained Jackson after Jackson got out of his seat.
Jackson is one of six candidates for two council seats on the ballot in Hertford’s town election Nov. 2.
The other candidates are Councilman Frank Norman III, former Councilwoman Gracie Felton, and first-time candidates Sandra Anderson, Martha Borders and Connie Brothers.