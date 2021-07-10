“Absolutely not” apparently has a different meaning for Hertford Town Councilor Quentin Jackson.
Jackson responded that way last week when he was asked by The Daily Advance if he planned to seek a second term on Hertford Town Council in this fall’s municipal election.
Jackson, who was first elected in November 2017, went to say that the past four years as a town councilor in Hertford has been “a little bit overwhelming.”
“I won’t say this is the end but it’s definitely a ‘see you later,’” he said, adding that he planned to run for a seat on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners in 2022.
By Tuesday, he had apparently changed his mind.
According to Perquimans Board of Elections Director Kathy Treiber, Jackson was one of three people to file for Hertford’s two open council seats on Tuesday. The others were incumbent Councilor Frank Norman III and Gracie Felton, a former Hertford councilor.
Jackson couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on his change of plans. The voicemail on his cellphone was full and he did not respond to a text message sent to his phone.
Norman refused to comment on his election plans, saying, “I don’t talk to The Daily Advance or The Perquimans Weekly. That is not going to change.”
Felton said she was dealing with a death in her family and would not be available to discuss her plans until next week. Felton was appointed to a vacant seat on the Hertford Town Council in early 2019 but lost her bid for a four-year term in the November election later that year.
The three candidates join local minister and civic activist Connie Brothers and retired U.S. Senate staffer Sandra Anderson, both of whom filed for the council seats on the first day of filing last week.
Brothers said in a press release she has strong community ties that she will use “to enhance communication and strengthen relationships among all of Hertford’s residents as we continue to grow our historic town.”
Anderson says she is running because it’s her “belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share, and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the well-being of the community in which we live.”
At least one other Hertford resident plans to file for the town’s November municipal election. Treiber said the person has started the filing process but not yet completed it.
While the council election in Hertford is drawing multiple candidates, the upcoming council election in nearby Winfall so far has drawn none.
According to Treiber, no one had filed for the two open seats as of Friday afternoon. Incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond have not indicated their plans to seek re-election.
The filing period for the November election in both towns ends at noon on Friday.