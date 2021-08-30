Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson’s petition for a no-contact order against a local businessman was dismissed Aug. 25 in Perquimans District Court.
Chief District Court Judge Edgar Barnes had previously denied ex parte Jackson’s petition for a no-contact order against Patrick Morrissey. An ex parte ruling is made out of court, with none of the parties present.
Jackson appealed the ruling to District Court, and at the scheduled hearing on Aug. 25 the petition was dismissed, according to court records.
Jackson was not present for the hearing, according to Morrissey. The Perquimans Weekly was unable to reach Jackson for comment for this story.
Morrissey has filed a criminal complaint against Jackson in the wake of the two men’s heated exchange at a town council meeting in July.
Jackson sought the no-contact order against Morrissey after Morrissey filed the criminal complaint against the councilor charging him with communicating threats.
Morrissey took out the criminal complaint against Jackson July 12 in the wake of an incident at the July 6 meeting of the Hertford Town Council. Morrissey approached the council dais during a verbal confrontation with Jackson. Jackson threatened to knock Morrissey out or “put him to sleep,” according to Morrissey’s complaint.
Jackson, who denies any wrongdoing in the incident, was released on a $500 unsecured bond following his arrest Aug. 4.
Jackson said he stood up as Morrissey approached the council dais because he anticipated a confrontation with the businessman.