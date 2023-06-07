...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Ashley Gregory, campus superintendent at Camp Cale, makes a “bail” call from a “jail cell” on the front lawn of the Perquimans County Courthouse during a “jail-a-thon” fundraiser for The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, Friday, May 26. The jail-a-thon raised more than $43,000 for the food pantry.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White handcuffs Chris Garrett of Garrett Electric during a "jail-a-thon" fundraiser for The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, Friday, May 26. The jail-a-thon raised more than $43,000 for the food pantry.
Judge Meader Harriss (left) and Judge J.C. Cole found the tables turned when both were "locked up" during the jail-a-thon fundraiser for the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County Friday, May 26. The jail-a-thon raised $43,000 for the food pantry.
HERTFORD — More than 20 volunteers last month helped open the door for fewer Perquimans County residents to go hungry by agreeing to have one temporarily closed on themselves.
On Friday, May 26, 21 local community leaders submitted themselves for “arrest” by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and were held in a holding cell on the lawn of the Perquimans County Courthouse.