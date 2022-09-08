...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jobless rate falls to 3.8%, but 365 fewer in workforce
Unemployment fell below 4% in the five-county area in July, fueled by both a decrease in those filing for jobless benefits and a significant drop in workforce participation.
While all five counties saw their jobless rates fall in July, four of the five also saw their labor force participation rates decrease as well. Only in Currituck County, which saw its labor ranks swell by 221, was an increase reported.
Overall, 1,800 people filed for jobless benefits in the five-county area in July. That’s 209 fewer than in June. The area’s labor force, meanwhile, fell to 46,300 — 365 workers fewer than in June. The five-county’s jobless rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8%.
According to N.C. Commerce Department data, unemployment decreased in all 100 counties in July. Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, decreased by 18,851 to 190,340 while the number of those in the labor force, also not seasonally adjusted, increased by 31,277 to 4,966,822.
Perquimans saw 209 workers file jobless claims in July, 34 fewer than in June. Its workforce participation, meanwhile, declined by 115 workers to 4,857, lowering its jobless rate by six-tenths of a percentage point to 4.3%.
Pasquotank reported the largest numerical decrease in workers filing jobless claims, 64, according to commerce data. Seven-hundred forty-two Pasquotank workers filed for unemployment in July. The county’s labor force, meanwhile, contracted by an area-high 305 to 16,348, giving the county an unemployment rate of 4.5%, down from 4.8% in June.
Currituck County reported the second-largest numerical decrease in unemployment (57) in July as 468 workers filed jobless claims. The addition of the 221 workers increased the county’s labor force to 14,834 and lowered its jobless rate to an area-low 3.2%, the 15th lowest in the state.
Chowan and Camden counties also saw their jobless rates fall in July.
Chowan saw 29 fewer workers file jobless claims in July. A total of 227 workers out of 5,706 filed for unemployment, lowering the county’s jobless rate by half a percent to 4%.
Camden reported the area’s lowest numerical decrease (25) in jobless claims in July. Its decrease in workforce participation (99 workers), however, was the area’s third-highest. Camden reported 154 jobless workers in a workforce of 4,555 for a rate of 3.4%.
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower increased in July by six to 86. The number with rates between 5% and 10% decreased by six to 14.
Scotland County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate, 7.6%. Swain, Chatham and Buncombe counties had the lowest, 2.9%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 6%, while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9%. The Elizabeth City metro area’s rate in July was 4.3%, a decrease of four-tenths of a percent and slightly less than Pasquotank’s 4.5% rate.