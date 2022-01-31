• Amy Johnson, of 461 Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with one count of injury to personal property. Johnson received no bond.
• Gabriel Hua-Chan, of 208 Lazy Days Trail, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Hua-Chan received a $1,500 secured bond.
• Kelsey Besso, of 205 Main St., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with one count of identity theft and one count of making a false report to police. He also was served an order for arrest for failing to appear in court as required. Besso received a $700 secured bond.
• Anthony Proctor, of 183 Levi Creecy Road, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of assault by pointing a gun. No bond was set.
• Allen Riddick, of178 Creecy’s Lane, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with one count of assault on a female. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Reese Johnson, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of second degree kidnapping, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of assault by pointing a gun, one count of possession of stolen goods, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. A $200,000 secured bond was set.
• Jatrel Coleman, of 112 Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Grady Dunbar, of 880 Shillington St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one count fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer and one count of driving while license revoked. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
• Bryan Harrell, of 937 Turtle Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 19 charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. No bond was set.
• Julian Bateman, of 140 Shoshone Trail, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 19 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Timothy Spence, of 693 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Spence received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Clarence White, of 408 Meads Loop in Hertford, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Karen Lassiter, of 141 Woodland Church Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Davina Archer, of 129 King Ave., Winfall, was arrested Jan. 25 and served an order for arrest for failing to appear in court as required. Archer was fined $300.
• Chenice Shaw, of 515 Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with one count of second degree trespassing. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Louis Williams, of 906 Greenhall Road, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 25 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.