A successful Jollification! was held in Hertford Saturday.
Jollification! is an annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association. PCRA was formed in 1973 to preserve and restore the Newbold-White House and to encourage the preservation of historic homes and other historic structures in Perquimans County.
Saturday’s event consisted of a tour of 11 historic homes and other historic buildings in downtown Hertford, and concluded with a dinner, cake auction and live music by Uphill at the historic Newbold-White House.
About 100 people participated in both the tour and the dinner and 43 others just took the tour. The cake auction featuring three pies and eight cakes raised $1,325. A Black Russian cake netted $200 and two shoo-fly pies sold for $175 each.
The event also raised $1,600 in “plank” pledges for the reconstruction of an early 1700s plank house at the Newbold-White House historic site. The pledge drive had previously raised $3,500.
Bonnie McKee said she was excited about taking the tour.
“I just look forward to seeing the houses,” she said.
Although she has participated in similar tours other places, this was the first time McKee had toured historic structures in Hertford.
Sharon Burtner also said she had not toured historic downtown Hertford before. She helped out with the event but also enjoyed taking the tour herself.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Burtner said. “We’re lucky with a beautiful day and it’s wonderful just to get out and take a look at the town in a new way.”
Houses and other structures that were part of this year’s tour included:
• Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 W. Dobbs Street, built in 1901;
• The Benjamin Berry House at 201 W. Dobbs Street, built in 1820;
• The Charles Johnson House owned by Charles and Christian Trovato at 113 N. Covent Garden Street, built around 1909;
• Hertford Baptist Church at 124 W. Market Street, built around 1854;
• The Dr. Caleb Winslow Office and Winslow-Elliott Dozier House at 128 W. Market Street, built around 1851;
• The Wood-McCallum-Winslow House owned by Gerald and Clair Flaughter at 110 N. Front Street, built around 1772;
• The Douglas Darden House owned by Ben and Vonnie Euler at 314 N. Front Street, built around 1925;
• The Newby Morris Cottage owned by Blake and Murielle Harmon at 317 N. Front Street, built in 1936;
• The Lavinia T. Langston House owned by Bill Becker and Jane Ann Williams at 318 N. Front Street;
• The Bridge Tenders House owned by Frank and Connie Jaklic at 405 N. Church Street, built in 1928;
• The Thomas Jackson Brinn House owned by Susan and Matt Cyr at 208 N. Front Street, built around 1872.