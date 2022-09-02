Docent Mike Soper (left) guides Bonnie McKee (center) and Penny Byrd on a tour of the historic sanctuary at Hertford United Methodist Church during last year’s Jollification! event. This year’s Jollification!, an annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford. Tour-goers will gather at the fellowship hall of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where they can either purchase tickets to the event or pick up pre-purchased tickets and a brochure and map of the 10 homes on this year’s tour, all of which are within walking distance of one another.
Also part of this year’s tour is the Perquimans County History Museum, which houses exhibits of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Hertford native Jim “Catfish” Hunter, and the old movie theater on Church Street that is now under renovation.
Ticket-holders will be treated to a barbecue dinner with all the fixins’ on the lawn of the Newbold-White House on Harvey Point Road beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will also include both a silent auction and cake auction, the proceeds of which will go to the PCRA. The band Uphill will provide live music.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association was formed in 1973 to preserve and restore the Newbold-White House and to encourage the preservation of historic homes and other historic structures in Perquimans County.
Tickets for Jollification are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner.
Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity the day of the event or by visiting https://perquimansrestoration.org. Tickets are also available at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center on Saturdays or by calling 252-426-7567; at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop in Elizabeth City; by mail at P.O. Box 103, Hertford, NC 27944; or the PCRA booth at the Indian Summer Festival.