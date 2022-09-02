Touring the Sanctuary

Docent Mike Soper (left) guides Bonnie McKee (center) and Penny Byrd on a tour of the historic sanctuary at Hertford United Methodist Church during last year’s Jollification! event. This year’s Jollification!, an annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m.

 The Perquimans Weekly

Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford. Tour-goers will gather at the fellowship hall of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where they can either purchase tickets to the event or pick up pre-purchased tickets and a brochure and map of the 10 homes on this year’s tour, all of which are within walking distance of one another.