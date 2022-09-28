...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The stripped interior of the former State Theater is shown from the balcony of the structure during the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s annual Jollification! historic home tour Saturday. A developer in charge of the building’s restoration estimates the project will take about two years.
Local residents, visitors and history buffs meandered through Hertford Saturday on the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s annual historic home tour.
Twelve of Hertford’s historic treasures were featured during the Jollification! event, a chief fundraiser for the nonprofit that manages the Newbold-White House and works to preserve historic structures in Perquimans.
While many of the sites on the tour were full of stories from the past, none seemed as focused on the future as the historic State Theater.
The theater’s cavernous entryway was an eye-opening surprise for many who had never been inside the 1930s-era movie house, the first in North Carolina to feature air conditioning. A sandwich board sign posted outside stated, “Open Today, Come See the Progress.”
Two large “S” letters — the State Theater logo — still grace the building’s walls. A checkerboard pattern, in purple and gray and made of cement, give the appearance of a hanging quilt high above the floor.
But for the most part, the building’s interior has been stripped bare in order for developers to get an idea of what needs to be done to restore the theater to its former grandeur.
Lead developer Woody Perry, one of the original developers of Albemarle Plantation, stood proudly in the center of the cavernous structure as he talked about plans for the theater’s future. Perry envisions a modern theater screening films that also might possibly serve food.
Perry said the project is still in its “due diligence“ stage. He estimates the building’s restoration could take about two years.
“This is a huge project and it is not a done deal yet,” he said. “We will not be opening next week.”
One of the historic homes on this year’s tour was Frank and Connie Jaklic’s 1928 Bridge Tender’s House. The couple recently finished work on the home’s restoration.
“A couple that came by last year when we were in the middle of renovation just left,” said Connie Jaklic. “They said they had to come back to see the progress. They were excited we had finished.”
Carolina Moon Bakery owners Henry and Gail House opened the home they recently purchased — the Thomas Nixon House — to tour-goers as well. The couple relocated to Hertford just over a year ago and have been renovating the 1917 Neoclassical Revival style home. It was one of several homes that are “works in progress” on this year’s tour.
Owner Marie Pope also opened the Flower Cottage and former Blanchard Store to visitors. Constructed in 1866, the house was christened the Flower Cottage by Pennie Norcum, a local artist and teacher who purchased the property in 1901 and lived there until her death in 1917. She willed it to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church but the vestry later sold the home.
The Robert L. Hollowell House, on Front Street, a 1956 mid-century modern, offered visitors a surprise. The home is also a gallery filled with the works of its owner, artist Jack Pardue.
Hundreds of pieces of Pardue’s work — political art, watercolors, illustrations — hang throughout the house, giving visitors a peek not just inside his home but also into his creative life. As visitors passed through the home, Pardue’s prized 1950s-era jukebox played records in the background.
Tour-goers were then treated to a chicken barbecue meal and an evening of dancing to the sounds of the band Uphill. According to PCRA member Penny Byrd, 97 bought dinner and tour tickets, 61 took just the tour, and 41 bought dinner-only tickets.
Currently the PCRA is raising funds for its “Plank House” project. The group plans to reassemble the 1700s one-room house which until last year had been in storage outside the county for 40 years. The PCRA is selling “planks” for $100. Purchasers get their name on the historic house and project. For more information, contact PCRA at 252-426-7567.