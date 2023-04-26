Monument 1

A sign calling for the removal of Edenton’s Confederate statue is seen in front of the monument plaza in 2022. Town officials acknowledged last week that an order signed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett March 24 is preventing the monument’s relocation from South Broad Street to Hollowell Park on West Queen Street.

 The Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Even though Edenton Town Council approved moving the town’s Confederate Monument to a new site a month ago, the controversial marker can’t be relocated because of a restraining order imposed by a Superior Court judge.

Town officials acknowledged April 19 that an order signed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett March 24 is preventing the monument’s relocation from South Broad Street to Hollowell Park on West Queen Street.