EDENTON — Even though Edenton Town Council approved moving the town’s Confederate Monument to a new site a month ago, the controversial marker can’t be relocated because of a restraining order imposed by a Superior Court judge.
Town officials acknowledged April 19 that an order signed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett March 24 is preventing the monument’s relocation from South Broad Street to Hollowell Park on West Queen Street.
“While Council has already taken action, and we are both eager and committed to move forward, we are currently under court order that prohibits any monument movement, so we urge any concerned residents to please exercise patience as we move through this situation,” Town Manager Corey Gooden said in a statement.
The statement notes that “recent publications have accused the town of not taking any action” to remove the monument. The statement didn’t cite specifics, but a group called the “Concerned Citizens of Edenton” published a paid ad in the April 15th edition of the Chowan Herald that said the following: “Councilmen: Honor Your Resolve. Remove the Confederate Monument Today!”
The town’s statement details Edenton’s efforts to move the monument, including the unanimous vote by town councilors on Feb. 8, 2022, “affirming an intent to relocate the monument” after the town’s Human Relations Commission recommended the move “to promote racial harmony.” The statement points out that an attorney for three groups opposed to moving the monument — the United Daughters of the Confederacy, North Carolina Division, Inc.; the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc.; and the Colonel William F. Martin Camp 1521 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans — filed a lawsuit in December 2022 to block the town’s efforts. The groups are challenging the town’s plans under provisions of a 2015 state law limiting the permanent removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments.
Despite the lawsuit, Edenton Town Council voted unanimously March 14 to approve moving the monument to Hollowell Park. Councilors also agreed to spend up to $40,000 paying a contractor to relocate the monument.
Edenton officials believe moving the monument to Hollowell Park will satisfy a key provision of the 2015 law that requires a new site for objects of remembrance to be “of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access” as the site where they were formerly located.
However, the UDC and the Sons of Confederate Veterans chapters disagree. According to a court document, they’re challenging the “appropriateness and legality” of the town’s plans and want the monument to stay where it is.
Following a March 17 teleconference between H. Edwards Phillips III, the groups’ attorney, and M.H. Hood Ellis, the town’s attorney, Judge Tillett agreed to impose the restraining order. According to a copy of Tillett’s order, the judge agreed with the plaintiffs that allowing the town to move the monument prior to a hearing on the merits of the group’s claims would cause them “immediate and irreparable harm.”
Tillett’s order also noted that the N.C. Supreme Court is still “considering issues related to” the 2015 objects of remembrance law in a case similar to that in Edenton.
In April 2022, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Society for the Preservation of the Twenty-Sixth North Carolina Troops, Inc., against the city of Asheville over its removal of a monument to Civil War-era Gov. Zebulon Vance should be dismissed. The city, citing Vance’s owning of slaves prior to the Civil War and opposition to civil rights for Blacks, had removed the obelisk-shaped monument in 2021 in the wake of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
But following the filing of a petition for discretionary review of the case by Phillips — the same attorney now representing the groups opposed to moving the Edenton monument — the state Supreme Court blocked the appellate court decision on Dec. 16 and agreed to review the Society’s lawsuit.
Because of the “pendency of” the Vance monument case, Tillett said “the Court is of the opinion that issuance of an order restraining the relocation of the (Edenton) Confederate Monument is necessary to maintain the status quo and protect the Plaintiffs until their standing and rights have been determined.”
The order goes on to say that a hearing on the Edenton monument case could be held within 10 days of notice to both parties. Town spokesman Tyler Newman said last week Edenton officials aren’t aware of any hearing scheduled in the case.
Until Tillett lifts the order, “there are no plans in place at this moment to continue the town’s preparatory work for Hollowell Park to receive the monument,” Newman said.
Despite being blocked from moving the monument for now, Edenton officials said “the town has been and will continue to work diligently to resolve this issue.”
In the meantime, the town urged those protesting in the town’s waterfront area either in support of the monument or against it “to remain peaceful.”