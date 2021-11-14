There’s a chance to combat hunger among your Perquimans County neighbors on the second Friday morning of every month.
The Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry distributes food in the parking lot at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. Volunteers are needed especially at 9 or 9:30 a.m. when the truck arrives with food for distribution from Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
Some of the food is already boxed or bagged but other items must be bagged by volunteers before it’s distributed.
The food meets a need in the community.
One of those who received food from the Mobile Food Pantry on Friday was Joyce James.
“I come every month,” James said. “When you get a certain income you’ve got to come every month.”
Jason Stanberry, who volunteered Friday alongside fellow members of the U.S. Coast Guard, said he was glad to have the opportunity to help with the Mobile Food Pantry.
“It’s a big need now with the COVID going on and the loss of jobs and all that,” Stanberry said. “It’s good to give back to the community.”
Bette Butler, who helps run the monthly mobile pantry and has volunteered with the program for a decade or more, explained that people don’t need to call or pre-register to volunteer.
“All they need to do is show up,” Butler said.
Butler said Oak Grove United Methodist Church, where she’s a member, took a central role in operating the Perquimans Mobile Food Pantry about 10 years ago and has been working with the program ever since.
Her twin sister Bonnie Jensen also is a longtime volunteer with the Mobile Food Pantry.
Butler noted the work is often challenging. As volunteers hurried and scurried to get food bagged and boxed, hundreds of recipients were already forming a long line in their waiting cars.
“But it’s rewarding,” she said. “It’s something we can do to serve the community.”
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White and sheriff’s deputies provide volunteer support for the Mobile Food Pantry on a regular basis.
Other organizations and churches provide volunteers from time to time and some people also volunteer on an individual basis.