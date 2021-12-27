Local school safety nonprofit KEYS has donated more than $3,400 to the Perquimans County Schools to improve school safety.
On Dec. 16 Keeping Every Youth Safe founder Bridget Jernigan and two KEYS board members presented a check for $3,410.66 to the Perquimans County Schools in a brief ceremony outside at the schools’ central office.
Jernigan said the funding will be used to purchase a metal detector and three hand wands for Hertford Grammar School.
KEYS’ sole mission is to raise funds for safety needs in the Perquimans County Schools for which there is not sufficient funding in the district’s capital outlay budget.
In the aftermath of an incident earlier this month in which a student brought a loaded firearm onto a school campus in Elizabeth City, Jernigan asked Perquimans Schools Assistant Superintendent James Bunch if there were any immediate safety-related needs in the Perquimans Schools. He told her a metal detector was needed for Hertford Grammar, along with three wands.
Jernigan and Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White worked together to obtain the $3,410.66 package price for the four items.
KEYS had on hand $2,600. The contributions that made up that amount included some donations that were originally for a ball that had been planned as a fundraiser but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining $800 for the project was raised by Jernigan and board member Sherie Cartwright. They contacted five local business owners who, between them, covered the balance. KEYS thanked business donors Eure Seed Farms, Eure Construction, TBS Farms, Woodard’s Pharmacy and Family Care Pharmacy.
Bunch said at the Dec. 16 check presentation program that he appreciates the support from KEYS. He described the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office as “outstanding public servants.”
KEYS board member Stacey White commented that the relationship between parents and schools in Perquimans is very good.
Previous projects by KEYS include providing a safety film for the office and entry windows at Hertford Grammar in 2019. The safety film prevents glass from being shattered and makes it much harder to gain access to the office.
Jernigan explained that in 2018 following the Parkland school shooting in Florida she was compelled to start a program for Perquimans County Schools that mirrored the Safe Schools program in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and the LOCKS program in the Camden County Schools.
Jernigan knows the founders of Safe Schools and LOCKS and met with them to understand how their programs were functioning. She then met with White to share with him the vision for the program and ask for his support.
Jernigan met with Bunch and then spoke at a meeting of the school board. The Perquimans County Board of Education unanimously supported the program.
According to Jernigan, the continued generosity of KEYS board member Stacey White allowed the organization to carry forward a balance of $1,000 that will go toward providing classroom door locks. The KEYS board will meet after the holidays to discuss its next fundraising event to aid in the purchase of the locks.
The KEYS logo is designed to show the supporting hands of the community and the colors represent the sheriff’s office, the school board and the education foundation.