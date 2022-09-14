hay

Hay rolls are shown recently in a field along Belvidere Road in Belvidere. The lack of rain this summer has lowered corn yields in the county.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

If rising input costs because of inflation weren’t already causing enough stress for Perquimans County farmers, the lack of rain this summer is.

“The dry weather has taken a toll on our crops this year and continues to hurt the rest of the crops we have growing,” said Perquimans County Extension Director Jared Harrell.