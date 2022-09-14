If rising input costs because of inflation weren’t already causing enough stress for Perquimans County farmers, the lack of rain this summer is.
“The dry weather has taken a toll on our crops this year and continues to hurt the rest of the crops we have growing,” said Perquimans County Extension Director Jared Harrell.
According to Harrell, corn yields are lower across the county from last year, and in some areas of Perquimans, they’re “very low compared to recent years.”
There is rain in the forecast for this week, but the anticipated precipitation will not be enough to boost yields.
While higher fuel prices remain a concern, supply chain disruptions are not currently an issue for local growers.
“Supply chain has not had much of a burden on our farmers as our grain is grown for animal feeds,” Harrell said. “The higher fuel prices for trucking does have an effect for where the farmers are going to sell their grain at.”
And while the price of food is rising at the grocery store, farmers aren’t necessarily seeing much of that income. That’s because farmers are paying more for inputs — seeds, chemicals, fertilizer and fuel — but crop prices haven’t risen to offset those costs. In fact, farmers’ profit margin per acre has decreased.
“With these (grocery cost) increases we would hope that the price the farmers are selling harvested crops for would increase to help offset the higher input cost but this hasn’t been the case,” Harrell said. “Along with a lower yield from the drought we are in, the profit margin per acre is a lot less than the last few years.”
While the drought has hurt growth, dryer fields make harvesting easier. The corn harvest is moving along on schedule this year as many fields in the county have already been harvested.
“Currently corn and sorghum are being harvested right now and within the next week to two weeks farmers will start harvesting some of their earliest maturing soybeans,” Harrell said. “With little rainfall that we have had, farmers are able to harvest their corn without much interruptions from the weather.”