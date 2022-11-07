RALEIGH — The first state championship appearance for the Perquimans volleyball team in more than two decades did not go the way the Lady Pirates had hoped.
On Saturday morning in North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum, Perquimans was swept by the 1A NCHSAA west champion Union Academy in three sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
“We had a great season,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said afterward. “Any time you can make it this far and represent your county and community, I’m so proud of these girls. Even though it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to work out, we have nothing to hang our heads about. We played until every point, we never gave up and I’m just extremely proud of them.”
Losing in straight sets doesn’t tell the whole story of the state title match. Perquimans came close to securing first-set and third-set victories before the Lady Cardinals made late comebacks.
The second set was the only time Union Academy (29-2) won in convincing fashion.
The Lady Cardinals quickly led 2-1 and never trailed from there with their largest advantage being 23-14.
But the first set started out well for Perquimans.
After Union scored the match’s opening point, the Lady Pirates scored the next four with a Daven Brabble kill and a Marleigh Cooper ace in the mix.
Later in the set, Victoria Williamson and Eby Scaff had kills to highlight three unanswered points by Perquimans and a 12-8 lead, forcing Union head coach Brooke Hill to call a timeout.
The Lady Pirates would lead 15-11 before the Lady Cardinals scored three straight to get back within one.
Eventually, the two teams were tied 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21 before Union grabbed its first lead since 1-0 at 22-21.
Still, the teams had two more ties in the first set with the last one at 23-23.
An out-of-bounds hit from Perquimans and a kill from Union’s Gabriela Gama gave the Lady Cardinals the first-set victory.
“I felt like when we were playing aggressive, when we were playing our game — which we did a lot today — I felt like we were playing very good volleyball,” Thach said. “Just breaks here and there that didn’t go our way. I’d like to start over and do it again, try again. I feel like we could do better next time.”
After the dominant second set from Union put the Lady Pirates on the brink of defeat, Perquimans got on a roll in the third set.
The Lady Pirates got out to a 5-2 advantage on three straight points and had another three unanswered thanks two Scaff kills and a Lilly Winslow ace to make the score 8-3.
That run prompted a Union timeout and the Perquimans fans in attendance roared in celebration of the strong start.
“So much could change,” Thach told her team in the brief intermission between the second and third sets. “We hadn’t played a fifth set all season, so we were like ‘Hey, let’s do it today, let’s make today be that fifth set.’ So they played hard, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Lady Cardinals took another timeout after Perquimans took a 17-9 advantage.
That timeout seemed to do the trick for Union as it returned with three straight points to get within five.
The deficit largely stayed that way until the Lady Pirates were within two points of forcing a fourth set with a 23-18 lead.
But Perquimans would score no more points.
Union Academy scored seven straight for the 25-23 win and to claim the 1A state championship.
It spelled the end of a brilliant season for six seniors who helped Thach finally reach the state title match in her 14th season: Williamson, Scaff, Joliegh Connor, Maddie Chaulk, Ellie Jackson and Lexi Williams.
“Irreplaceable,” Thach said of the six players. “Not just the kills and the sets and all that. It’s not just that. It’s the leadership, the way they hold each other accountable. They set that standard and the younger players, they see it and respect it and they see how great they are.”
Williamson led the Lady Pirates with 17 kills followed by Scaff’s 15. Ashlynn Ward had five blocks.
“I just love this program so much because it gives us and each other an opportunity to be our best when we go out there and no slacking off,” Williamson said. “I’m just so proud of everybody today because you could tell there’s the same determination there that’s been there the entire year.”
“One thing we like to say is ‘F.A.M.I.L.Y’ and it means “Forget about me, I love you,’” Scaff added, “and I think that’s a great way to describe our program and it has just felt like one big family. It’s special to be a part of it and I’m really going to miss it.”