Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter (center) was named Perquimans County Schools’ Principal of the Year for 2022-23. He’s shown here after being named the district’s Principal of the Year for 2020-21.
For the second time in three years, Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter has been named Principal of the Year for Perquimans County Schools.
In announcing the award, Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner noted that Hertford Grammar School has made great strides under Lassiter’s leadership in student achievement as measured and reported in the state accountability model through the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Hertford Grammar’s overall school performance grade increased from a 60 in 2018-19 to 67 in 2021-22, earning the school a C on its report card issued by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The school, whose performance fell just shy of qualifying for a B, met its accountability growth standards and exceeded the state average in every area except one.
“It should also be noted that the school exceeded pre-pandemic levels in all areas but one as well,” Turner said. “Hertford Grammar School as a whole deserves to be commended for these achievements.”
Lassiter graduated from Perquimans County High School in 2005 and was a North Carolina Teaching Fellow at N.C. State University.
He began his teaching career as a high school math teacher, teaching first at John A. Holmes High School and then returning home to Perquimans County High School. He completed his master’s of science degree at Elizabeth City State University and was offered the opportunity to become an assistant principal at Currituck County High School before being promoted to a principal’s job at Chowan Middle School.
Lassiter returned to the Perquimans County Schools to become principal at Hertford Grammar School and is currently pursuing his doctoral degree in educational leadership at East Carolina University. He was named Principal of the Year for the Perquimans County Schools in 2020-21 as well.