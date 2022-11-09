BELIVIDERE — As you drive up Perry Bridge Road from Layden’s Market in Belvidere, you pass fields of cotton, corn and soy. Suddenly appearing around a bend and over a slight incline is a perfectly level bucolic pasture of close-cropped Bermuda grass that would make Jack Nicklaus proud.

During last month’s Belvidere Days, Rodney Lassiter, a champion croquet player, was offering croquet lessons.