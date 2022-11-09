...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Rodney Lassiter, a champion croquet player, sports his white, long-sleeved croquet shirt while offering croquet lessons at the recent Belvidere Days festival in Belvidere. Lassiter’s family recently built their own croquet center, Albemarle Croquet at Doodle Hill, on their Perry Bridge Road property.
BELIVIDERE — As you drive up Perry Bridge Road from Layden’s Market in Belvidere, you pass fields of cotton, corn and soy. Suddenly appearing around a bend and over a slight incline is a perfectly level bucolic pasture of close-cropped Bermuda grass that would make Jack Nicklaus proud.
During last month’s Belvidere Days, Rodney Lassiter, a champion croquet player, was offering croquet lessons.
He was dressed for the occasion in a white, long-sleeve polo shirt that had a cluster of wickets on the left chest, emblazoned in gold.
“Let me tell you the story of this shirt,” Lassiter said. ”I was in a tournament and I saw this shirt on another player. I told him I liked the shirt and before I could finish the sentence he peeled it off and gave it to me. He claimed he was playing his last match and wanted me to have it.”
The story didn’t end there. It seems Lassiter was at another tournament some months later and a fellow player commented on the same shirt. Lassiter was about to peel the shirt off and offer it, but the man making the comment had designed the shirt.
“I don’t want it. I designed it. I am just pleased to see someone wearing it,” Lassiter recalls the man telling him.
Because of their interest in croquet, Lassiter, his brother Randy, and his nephew Adam built a tournament-sized croquet center with regulation courts on their Perry Bridge Road property. They’re calling the center Albemarle Croquet at Doodle Hill.
Over the past decade, the trio of Lassiters have made incredible strides in the sport. They have become state-level tournament croquet players.
Adam began playing under Rodney’s tutelage in 2013. After many practice sessions and weekly Sunday afternoon matches, Adam, as an Elite player, captured the 2021 North Carolina State Croquet Championship and became one of the top-ranked players in the state.
“Well, we’ve worked hard to get this to this point,” Randy Lassiter said looking out over the courts at Doodle Hill.
Albemarle Croquet at Doodle Hill is the area’s first professionally constructed croquet court and one of only a few in the state.
“I knew if we were going to compete on a national level we needed to have a court,” Rodney Lassiter said. “So we decided to build one, add a clubhouse and open it up to the community. The clubhouse part of the project is a ways off, but the court will be the first phase.”
Currently the Lassiters and other croquet players can been seen playing at Doodle Hill on Sunday afternoons. Plans call for opening the courts to the public in the spring.
In the meantime, if you’re driving by and see a tall guy in a white croquet shirt, tell him you like it. You never know what could happen.