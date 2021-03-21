Top state leaders during a visit to Greenville pushed Medicaid expansion, bond funding for the Brody School of Medicine and a message that 50 percent of all North Carolina adults now qualify for a COVID-19 shot.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen were among officials touring the Vidant/Pitt County Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday. The clinic had administered 50,000 doses of the vaccine as of Saturday and 75,000 doses across its 29-county region, Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum said.
Cohen said while state leaders are committed to open vaccines to every adult by May 1, vaccinating individuals with health-risks or professions that put them at a greater risk of contracting the disease must come first.
“We definitely want to work with all our vaccine providers to make sure they are doing everything they can to reach their community,” Cohen said responding to a question about clinics opening to the general public immediately.
It appears some adults who have medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart, lunch, kidney and sickle cell diseases don’t realize they qualify to receive the vaccine, she said. Current and former smokers also qualify.
Individuals working in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, restaurants, housing and construction, bank tellers, information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety, manufacturing and food production, agriculture and fisheries and food distribution and supply chain workers also qualify.
Respected community leaders such as pastors, elected officials, trusted family doctors and pharmacists are stepping up and letting people know the vaccine is safe and it can be obtained from a growing number of providers, Cooper said.
“You are seeing a culmination of that at this vaccine clinic,” Cooper said.
Dan Drake, president of Vidant Medical Group, led Cooper, members of his staff and Pitt County’s Democratic legislative delegates, Sen. Don Davis and Reps. Kandie Smith and Brian Farkas, on a tour of the site, which was scheduled to vaccinate 1,900 people on Friday.
Cooper chatted with volunteers and inquired how people who just received their vaccine were feeling. All assured him they were well and happy to have finally received the vaccine.
He urged them to keep moving the arm where they received the shot to work on the soreness many people report.
During the tour Smith and Davis talked about the need to host smaller clinics in smaller communities.
“Not everybody is going to come to this site, not everybody feels comfortable,” Smith said. We want to make sure we help meet people where they are so we can ensure everybody gets the vaccine.”
Vidant officials assured the governor and the legislators smaller community events are planned.
“We are turning the corner on this pandemic and it’s because of the collective work of the people of North Carolina,” Cooper said.
Local health officials who joined Cooper on the tour repeatedly emphasized local collaborative efforts.
“There is cooperation here, there is collaboration here that would rival anything in any city, in any state, in any nation,” Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said.
The care provided by Vidant’s medical staff and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine is reflected in Pitt County’s COVID data.
“Our case fatality rate is probably one of the lowest in the state and that goes back to the excellent care folks can get here in the community,” Silvernail said.
The governor said he will include $28 million in initial funding for East Carolina University’s new medical school in his pending budget and fund the remaining $215 million in construction dollars in a bond he wants to pursue.
For all the renewed hope brought about through the vaccinations, the pandemic has shined light on challenges that already existed, Cooper said.
He urged legislators to finally expand Medicaid.
The recent round of federal stimulus will provide North Carolinians with billions of dollars for Medicaid expansion, Cooper said, allowing 500,000 to 600,000 more people to receive health care coverage.
Cooper said his recent negotiations with Republican legislative leaders that produced a plan to reopen schools gives him hope that a similar deal can be struck on expansion.
“There are a lot of ways we can go here. I think there is renewed optimism of trying to get a budget that I can sign and people can vote for with money that is coming from the federal government,” Cooper. “With the American Rescue Plan we have an unprecedented opportunity here to do good things for our state so I am optimistic we can make progress on all these fronts.”
Cooper’s last effort to expand Medicaid was rejected by Republican leaders and resulted in him vetoing the state budget in 2019 and the General Assembly being unable to overturn the action.
“I hope that legislators in both parties will come together to see we are about Medicaid managed care that can help save money and make it more efficient,” he said.
We are turning the corner on this pandemic and it’s because of the collective work of the people of North Carolina,” Cooper said. He urged people to continue observing distancing protocols, to keep washing or sanitizing their hands and to keep wearing their masks.
“We are getting to the point where we are about to emerge from this pandemic but when you look at some of these European countries, some of these states in our country, we are seeing spikes and wearing masks protect us,” Cooper said.