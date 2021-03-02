Today is MB Taylor Day, March 4.
Dr. Minnie Bess Edwards Taylor served over 30 years as a Home Economics Extension agent for Perquimans County; the first African-American to serve in that role.
The March 4 celebration will kickoff at 1 p.m. with 200 hot meals, sponsored by her family, being delivered to senior citizens who are homebound.
Then at 2:30 p.m., there will be a short program and balloons will be released in front of her home on 303 Dobbs Street.
March 4, 1984, then Mayor Bill Cox declared a proclamation in Hertford as the “MB Taylor Day.”
Before Taylor passed away in December of 2017, she had a love for the culinary arts and enjoyed preparing meals for the community.
Fast forward to 2021, March 4 will again be celebrated as MB Taylor Day!
“I stand on the shoulders Dr. M B Taylor who was a motivator, a leader, an organizer and an encourager of keeping hope alive,” said Connie Brothers, who brought in MB Taylor Day to the present. “She was my 4-H leader and she took me to various conventions and workshops throughout North Carolina.
"I’m getting emotional. She had a great love for the youth in Perquimans County as well as the senior citizens. That’s what is important to me – to keep her legacy going with providing meals for Perquimans County; making sure they receive a nutritional meal.”
Brothers recalled Taylor’s impact on the lives of others.
"I can never forget her two-tone station wagon providing transportation to youth,” she said. “She was a great inspiration to my mother, Vanora and myself. I believe she would say today, 'If I can help somebody along the way, then my living would not be in vain.'”
One of Taylor’s family members reached out to Brothers to thank her for organizing this event.
“Connie, I wanted you to know how appreciative the family is about the personal energy you put into this event,” Adrian Green said. “I am sure Dr. Taylor has joined in saying ‘thank-you.’ Job well done.”
During Taylor’s long career, she received many citations honoring her outstanding service to the citizens of the area. Taylor was known for developing and training leaders. Her exemplary high energy was used to further programs on aging, nutrition education, family resource and community development. She was proud of her ability to motivate and organize people for action, regardless of the job to be done.
Through the years, Taylor was involved with numerous professional associations and boards such as the Order of Eastern Star, National Professional Business Women’s Organization and Epsilon Sigma Phi Sorority. She was very active with the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women. Governor Bob Scott appointed her as Regional Chairwoman of the White House Conference on Aging in 1971.
Taylor graduated from Greene County Training School in Snow Hill and later Bennett College with a BS in Home Economics and a minor in chemistry. Taylor received a doctorate of humanities from Johnson C. Smith University and continued her studies at various universities including NC A&T, East Carolina University, NC State and Cornell University.
When Taylor located to Hertford, she joined St. Paul AME Zion Church where she served on the Trustee Board, Christian Education Preachers Steward, Missionary Board, Sunday School teacher, Deaconess, Treasurer, Senior Choir member among other duties and as responsibilities as needed.
For information, contact Minister Connie Brothers, a former 4-Her under Taylor’s leadership, at Ctbrothers2003@yahoo.com. 252-333-8959.