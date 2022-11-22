Good Works Community Church members lived up to the church’s name on Saturday as members of the congregation gave away ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal to more than 150 local residents.

The smiles on recipients’ faces were almost as wide as the bunches of collard greens that sprouted from boxes that also included a whole turkey, a package of cornbread stuffing, vegetables, and a bonus box or two of macaroni and cheese.

