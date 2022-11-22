Cira Brothers helps organize collards in a box of Thanksgiving meal ingredients during Good Works Community Church’s annual “Let’s Give Thanks” food giveaway event at the church at 113 Deep Creek, Hertford, Saturday. The church gave away Thanksgiving meals to more than 150 local families Saturday.
Good Works Community Church members lived up to the church’s name on Saturday as members of the congregation gave away ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal to more than 150 local residents.
The smiles on recipients’ faces were almost as wide as the bunches of collard greens that sprouted from boxes that also included a whole turkey, a package of cornbread stuffing, vegetables, and a bonus box or two of macaroni and cheese.
Church volunteers had been working for weeks through its “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign to surpass the number of families — 130 — it helped feed for Thanksgiving last year. The church surpassed that goal and then some.
“We are blessed with all of these wonderful donations,” said Good Works Community’s founding pastor, Apostle Edna Lawrence, stepping out of a truck loaded with collards. “We have been working for weeks to organize this event. Look at how beautiful this is.”
The church, located at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, launched its first “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign three years ago, providing Thanksgiving meals to 100-plus local families that otherwise might go hungry on the holiday.
Church Elder Mary Ann White said Good Works Community members love participating in the event.
“Members neighborly love gather food items and fill each box with a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, canned and fresh vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, fresh eggs, stuffing, cornbread, and cake mixes, frosting with lots of love and prayer,” she said.
But it’s not just at Thanksgiving that the church works to address food insecurity. Since the pandemic, Good Works Community members have provided more than a ton of food to area families.
“The church strives to make a difference in the community, one plate at a time,” Lawrence said. “Before celebrating with their own families over a Thanksgiving holiday meal, members want to make sure other families have enough food to do the same.”
For more information on Good Works Community Church, call 252-404-9088.