...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Representatives of area nonprofits and governmental agencies are shown at the Perquimans County Library’s first-ever Resource Fair at the library, Thursday, Sept. 22.
Perquimans County Senior Center Director Beverly Gregory explains the center's activities to a resident attending the Perquimans County Library's first-ever Resource Fair at the library Thursday, Sept. 22.
Despite a torrential rainstorm outside, the Perquimans County Library’s first-ever Community Resource Fair last week was very successful, according to Librarian Michele Lawrence.
“It was out first resource fair and we were very pleased with the results,” Lawrence said of the Sept. 22 event. “We had 19 vendors from the community at the library, and I had about four other company brochures on my handout table.”
Co-sponsored by the library and organized by Dina Hurdle, chair of the board of directors for The Open Door of Perquimans County food pantry, the event highlighted both the services and resource opportunities available to county residents. Among the nonprofit groups and agencies represented were the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Department of Social Services, Perquimans Emergency Services, NC Works and a handful of other county and private services.
The Perquimans Open Door Pantry has been serving county residents since 1980. Its mission is to assist the poor and needy by fighting hunger and poverty. The nonprofit currently has 110 volunteers who work in teams under the supervision of Executive Director Rosemary Smith.
Clients are recommended to the food pantry by local churches, community partners and DSS. Clients are interviewed to determine their eligibility and needs. Volunteers then provide them with basic food, laundry products and personal care items.
Perquimans County Senior Center Director Beverly Gregory was also on hand promoting the center’s activities.
“We are going zip lining on Oct. 4th, and have a lot of other activities scheduled this fall,” said Gregory.
For those not ready to make the jump onto a zip line, the center also offers archery, croquet and shuffleboard at various times.
Perquimans County Croquet Champion Rodney Lassiter, an owner of Croquet at DoodleHill, is sponsoring a croquet workshop at the club for Perquimans Senior Center members on Oct. 11. Find more information at pcseniors.org.
Currently Cub Scout Pack 150 is accepting applications for new Scouts as it seeks to expand the local troop. According to the Scout brochure, joining is easy and fun. For more information go to beascout.scouting.org.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Perquimans County Library is sponsoring its Walk For Hunger to raise awareness about the fight against food insecurity. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. The theme is ‘Let’s take a stroll through Downtown Hertford.”
To register, contact Jackie Frierson at 252-334-7152 or Dina Hurdle at 252-331-3724.
Lawrence said she’s hoping to make the Resource Fair an annual event.
“We were very enthused with our first resource fair,” she said. “Everyone really seemed to enjoy and appreciate it.”