Perquimans Arts League President Vaneeda Bennett addresses the crowd on hand at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse Saturday for a live art auction fundraiser for PAL. The event sold 58 of artist Katherine Lewis’ paintings, raising $21,000 for PAL.
Two things are clear from Saturday’s live art auction at the Perquimans Arts League:
First, locals really do like Katherine Lewis’ paintings. And secondly, they don’t mind paying good money to take one home.
Fifty-eight of the 67 paintings Lewis donated to PAL for the auction sold during the event, raising a total of $21,000 for the arts group.
About 80 people attended the auction, held at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse.
The crowd was comprised of some very lively bidders, according to PAL President Vaneeda Bennett. Two paintings of the Albemarle Sound — one at sunrise, the other at sunset — both featured competitive bidding.
“Katherine said she painted these ‘on the spot’ when she was living on her boat,” Bennett said. “She and her husband docked their boat the Albemarle Plantation Marina while their house was being built.”
Bennett texted Lewis Sunday morning about the auction’s results. Lewis was extremely happy with the news.
“OMG, how wonderful! I’ve been on pins and needles,” Lewis texted Bennett.
For her part, Bennett said she was “thrilled about the success” of the auction.
“At the same time, I am happy that our patrons went home with some amazing works of art,” she said. “The community of Hertford certainly supports the arts.”
The PAL Gallery is located at 133 N Church St, Hertford. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.