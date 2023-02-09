Art Auction

Perquimans Arts League President Vaneeda Bennett addresses the crowd on hand at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse Saturday for a live art auction fundraiser for PAL. The event sold 58 of artist Katherine Lewis’ paintings, raising $21,000 for PAL.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Two things are clear from Saturday’s live art auction at the Perquimans Arts League:

First, locals really do like Katherine Lewis’ paintings. And secondly, they don’t mind paying good money to take one home.