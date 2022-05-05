More than a hundred fourth-graders from Perquimans County learned about Colonial history hands-on at last week’s Living History Day at the Newbold-White House.
Rodney Lyons, a fourth-grade math and social studies teacher at Hertford Grammar School, said the kind of interactive lessons that make up the Living History Day are wonderful for children.
“It’s giving them an opportunity to have an event where they can learn by doing, with the hands-on activities,” said Lyons, who is in his 29th year teaching. “The kids really enjoy it. I just feel kids learn by doing.”
Gavin Jones, one of Lyons’ students, was fascinated by the weaving display.
“I think it’s cool how they can make that stuff by hand without using machines,” he said.
Gavin said he thinks he would have liked living in an earlier time when more things were made by hand.
“I would have liked it more because I think it’s cool to build stuff by hand,” he said.
Student Brody Griffin had a good time playing a tabletop version of bowling with wooden pins. He said the game was fun.
Brenda Hollowell-White and Lyn Winslow were co-chairs of the Living History Day. Both were dressed in Colonial era attire, as were many of the volunteers who helped with the activities.
They said it takes about 50 volunteers to make the event work.
“We’ve got a big crew,” Hollowell-White said of the volunteer corps.
Her husband, Glenn White, played the role of Abraham Sanders. Sanders built the brick structure now known as the Newbold-White House.
White explained that Sanders, who was his sixth-great-grandfather, bought the land in 1726 and built the house in 1730.
The farm included about 600 acres. White noted that Sanders got most of what he needed to build the house from the land that he owned.
Sanders cut trees for the framing timbers and found clay to make the brick, White said.
The glass and metalwork were imported from England, but the other materials came from the local area.
Sanders and his family were Quakers and attended a Sunday meeting on the other side of the Perquimans River from where they lived. White said they probably crossed the river in a dugout canoe or possibly in a periauger, which he described as the “truck” of its day.
White noted travel took place mainly on the rivers since there were few roads in the area.
The periauger shed, which houses a replica of a periauger, was one of the stops for the students on the Living History Day tour.
Other activities included weaving, games, dancing, spinning, candlemaking, quilting, taxidermy, brickwork, garden and vineyard, and tours of the historic Newbold-White House.