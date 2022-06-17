Find something — anything — on the beach and make earrings from it.
That was the challenge to local metal artists by the Pocosin Arts Metals Guild, according to Vaneeda Bennett, president of the Perquimans Art League.
And that’s exactly what Marybeth Planck did.
“The challenge was to make earrings out of anything on the beach,” Planck, an Edenton resident, recalled recently. “I found these wonderful garfish upper and lower jaw bones and I went to work on them.”
Until she heard a crunching sound. Turns out her dog had eaten the garfish’s upper jawbones.
Undaunted, Planck took the lower jaw bones and used them to make earrings for the project.
“It worked out perfectly,” she says.
Her jawbone earrings are highlighted by a metal backdrop of waterfall copper which Planck designed and created for the Pocosin Arts Metal Guild’s Earring Challenge. The guild is sponsored by the Pocosin School of Fine Crafts in Columbia.
The challenge was supposed to begin in 2019 but had to be put on hold for three years because of the pandemic. Earrings such as Planck’s created during the challenge are part of the exhibit, “Treasures Reclaimed: Earring Challenge,” now on tour.
“PAL is delighted to feature the Pocosin Metal Arts Guild at our gallery ... and bring their Earring Challenge to Hertford,” said Bennett. “This is a must-see exhibit.”
The results of the 13 metal artists who put their skills to the test are a jeweler’s delight. Shells, bones, glass, leather and stones have been artfully combined with metals to create one-of-a-kind pieces that have been described as beautiful, stunning, and humorous.
Titles for the creations were to begin with the letters “Re,” as in “Remembering,” “Recreating” or “Re-imagining.”
“Reveal,” “Rewind,” and “Rejuvenate” are some of the titles artists came up with for their works.
Planck said she worked in information technology before her retirement. She said she decided to give being an artist a try because she “wanted to work with the other side of my brain.”
“My mother was also a pretty good artist so I decided to give it a try,” she said.
Other artists besides Planck participating in the Earrings Challenge included Annemarie Pomp of Hertford; Barbra Gorney of Milton, Deleware; Bettie Lowe of Elizabeth City; Carolyn Sleeper of Washington, N.C.; Deb Strayer of Tarboro; Deloris Samuelson of Poplar Branch; Dorothy Ansell of Elizabeth City; Emily Holmes of Kill Devil Hills; Helen Hoppe of Kitty Hawk; Jennifer Mechling of Hertford; Joan Behrend of Hertford; and Suzzette Holmes of Kill Devil Hills.
The Pocosin School of Fine Crafts is located on the banks of the Scuppernong River and offers weekly classes for adults, after-school and summer programs for youth, and workshops ranging from 2-day to 5-day sessions in metals, clay, photography, drawing, painting, textiles and more. The Pocosin Arts Metals Guild meets the first Saturday of most months. Anyone who has an interest in making art with metal is welcome.