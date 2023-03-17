To kick off Women’s History Month, the Perquimans County Library hosted a book signing last week for a local author who just published her first book.
Nearly a full house greeted Talitha Stallings of Hertford as she took to the podium to discuss her new novel, “The Wife and the Mistresses.”
The novel, which draws inspiration from Stallings’ past relationship with a former spouse, describes the damage that infidelity and abuse can cause a marriage.
A 1997 graduate of Perquimans County High who also graduated from College of The Albemarle and the University of Phoenix, Stallings is a mother of three and a grandmother of one.
A licensed evangelist, Stallings said she spends a lot of her time advocating for women in abusive relationships. She said her passion in life in fact is helping and advocating for “those that have been abused in some way, shape, form or fashion.”
“I just want to help women out, I don’t care where you’re from or who you are,” Stallings told her audience. “I just want to help in any capacity.”
Stallings said she originally planned to write the book in 2013 but delayed doing so because she wasn’t fully healed from the breakup of her own marriage. She said she continued to jot down notes for the book before deciding, at the encouragement of her now-husband Darryl, to complete it.
She said Darryl bought her a computer for Christmas one year and told her, “you’re going to finish this book.”
She said her inspiration to see the project through was knowing that there were other women dealing with domestic or personal abuse who might be helped by her story.
“My testimony is to let another woman or man know their self-worth and know that they don’t have to put up with just anything,” Stallings said.
Stallings praised her children for their perseverance through the breakup of their parents’ marriage. She warned audience members to do what they can to prevent children from witnessing a parent suffering abuse, pointing out it can have lasting negative effects.
She also said to not judge a person’s struggles by their outward appearance. She explained that for many years, she would appear happy and carefree, but was struggling internally with what was happening in her life.
“People tend to judge and we have got to be careful how we look at people and how we judge people,” Stallings said. “Because people that have read my book would have never known that I had to endure the things I had to endure.”
Stallings said writing the book helped her put her past marriage behind her. Now “healed” from that experience, she said she’s able to talk to other women who might be encountering similar problems in their marriages.
“The Wife and the Mistresses” is available in paperback and as an e-book on Amazon. Stallings said the book is dedicated to her three children, her husband, Darryl, and her mother.
Upcoming events at the Perquimans Library will include:
• NC Reads Book Club will discuss Art Chansky’s “Game Changers” Monday at 4 p.m.
• Children’s author Kathryn Louise Wood will discuss the “Two i’s of Writing: Inspiration and Imagination,” as well as her recent book: “Zephyr Stone and the Haunted Beach House” April 11 at 4 p.m.
• Children’s storytime will be held Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
• A sensory friendly storytime for children will be held Monday, April 10 at 4 p.m.
• The Perquimans County Page Turners will discuss a book assigned the previous month, Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m.