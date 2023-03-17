Stallings Book Signing 1

Author Talitha Stallings talks about her new self-published book, “The Wife and the Mistresses,” at the Perquimans County Library last week.

 Tyler Newman/The Perquimans Weekly

To kick off Women’s History Month, the Perquimans County Library hosted a book signing last week for a local author who just published her first book.

Nearly a full house greeted Talitha Stallings of Hertford as she took to the podium to discuss her new novel, “The Wife and the Mistresses.”

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.