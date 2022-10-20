Research and Conversation

Retired J.P. Knapp Early College educators Chuck Martin (left) and Donna Corbo discuss their research into the 1892 murder of Maggie Sanderlin and lynching of Joe Barco in Camden County as they look at online resources in a classroom at the school, Thursday, Oct. 13.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Retired Currituck educators Chuck Martin and Donna Corbo sensed right away that the murder of Maggie Sanderlin and lynching of Joe Barco in neighboring Camden County was an important lesson in the history of America and the region.

What they gradually realized, though, was that it also is an intriguing mystery that would so captivate their attention that they continue to research the incident more than three years after first learning about the killings.