Former MLB star Darryl Strawberry visited Perquimans High School and Piney Woods Friends to give spiritual advice that served to inspire and fortify the sould.
Strawberry spoke to Pirates’ students and Fellowship of Christian Athletes during his speech Wednesday (May 5) at the high school. He gave them good life advice about how to make the right decisions instead of pursuing dead ends that can lead to ruin.
Wednesday evening, hundreds of people attended Strawberry’s rally at Piney Woods Friends. He shared his spiritual journey; rich but poor in faith; then his rise to God’s grace. Holding a Bible, Strawberry asked people to approach the front porch where he was speaking. Folks gathered to embrace the light and Christ’s love; a moment of grace and salvation for many.
