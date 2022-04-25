A majority of the directors on the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce board resigned last week after raising questions about the business group’s accounting practices and planned sale of its building in downtown Hertford.
Steven Young, who was treasurer of the board and is among those who resigned, reportedly asked questions about the organization’s accounting during the board’s April 18 meeting.
But Young and the other board members who wanted answers about what was going on were completely shut down at the meeting, according to their account of the meeting which was shared with The Daily Advance and Perquimans Weekly on Monday.
The following day, April 19, Young and fellow board members Melanie Metzler, Erin Brabble, Brittany Taylor and Lisa Varrasto resigned from the nine-member Chamber board.
Board member Reggie White reportedly mentioned resigning but did not formally quit the board.
“As the executive board members for the Perquimans Chamber, once discovering improprieties with the accounting and an unknown online account accessible only by the Chamber staff, we set forth to discover why this issue had occurred through a checks and balance management system to oversee the staff in their daily operations,” board members who resigned said Monday in a joint statement. “As we questioned, we were met with great opposition from the staff and a small group of board members rejecting our ability to investigate further.”
Based on that opposition, the former board members’ joint statement says, “we were left with no other avenue but resignation.”
The statement also claims the board members who have resigned had faced “discriminatory behavior” from the remaining board members based on the remaining members’ close friendship with staff. That close relationship has resulted in decisions being made “for the betterment of the staff and board” instead those “that are optimal for the Chamber members,” the statement reads.
The statement also expresses concern that a previous plan to sell the Chamber’s office building in downtown Hertford — a decision that had been considered but ultimately rejected by the board — has resurfaced.
“The decision to sell the building again is against all that the previous board agreed with and worked towards keeping,” the joint statement reads. “It took a lot of work and listening in the community to get things to where they are — keeping the Chamber building in the downtown area — only to learn now it will be placed back on market.”
Attempts Monday by The Daily Advance to reach Perquimans Chamber staff were not successful.