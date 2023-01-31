...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/2 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
north winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog...locally dense...will persist until mid morning.
Fog will generally reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile...with local
visibilities one quarter of a mile or less. The fog is expected to
lift by 9 am.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...use low beam headlights
only...and watch for children at school bus stops.
Jennifer Langhuis, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, speaks at an awareness forum held in collaboration with Albemarle Hopeline at College of The Albemarle, Wednesday.
“Proxy stalking” isn’t something most people have heard of, but it is something many people can unwittingly enable.
Proxy stalking happens when a person stalking someone relies on information from a third party, such as the victim’s neighbor or work colleague, to stay informed of a victim’s location and activities.
That’s according to Jennifer Landhuis, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center.
Landhuis spoke last week to about 20 people as part of a collaboration between SPARC and Albemarle Hopeline, the local nonprofit that provides shelter and services to victims of domestic violence.
Landhuis was joined by an investigator from a law enforcement agency based in Nebraska, but the man asked not to be identified because of his involvement in ongoing domestic violence investigations.
January was National Stalking Awareness Month and the information session on Jan. 25 was held at College of The Albemarle. In attendance were Pasquotank County social workers, victims advocates for Albemarle Hopeline, students and campus safety officials from COA and Elizabeth City State University.
When asked by Landhuis whether they had received prior stalking awareness training, only about three people raised their hands.
Women are more likely to be victims of stalking, and young adults ages 18-24 experience the highest rates of stalking, Landhuis said. The majority of cases (43%) in which the victim was female, the stalker was someone the woman was either romantically involved with or formerly involved with. The majority of cases (44%) in which the victim was male, the stalker was an acquaintance of the victim, according 2016-17 data, Landhuis said.
For both male and female stalking victims, a person in a position of authority over them was the perpetrator in fewer than 5% of cases.
People stalk others for several reasons, Landhuis said. Common reasons include a search for affection, a need for power and control, and because they’re obsessed with the victim.
Landhuis’s presentation also included a discussion of North Carolina’s cyberstalking law, which covers the illegal use of email or other electronic communications to threaten bodily harm to a person or members of their family, or to extort money or other services or items of value from someone.
The SPARC website, stalkingawareness.org, is packed with information and resources for victims and advocates. SPARC is a federally funded program that provides stalking awareness and prevention training to organizations and agencies across the nation. Since July 2022, SPARC has conducted seminars in 76 towns and cities, Landhuis said.