A retired Marine Corps veteran who served in both Iraq and Somalia will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Perquimans County Veterans Day observance hosted by Hertford American Legion Post 126.

John L Benton, a Perquimans County native, will speak at the observance at the Veterans Memorial on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.