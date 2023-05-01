HERTFORD — A crowd estimated by organizers at more than 500 turned out for the Albemarle Master Gardeners' 11th annual Spring Garden Show on Saturday.

The show attracted more than 40 vendors who set up booths at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford and sold plant cuttings, herbs, garden accessories, and garden-oriented arts and crafts. Along with the vendors, Albemarle Master Gardeners members were also on hand to dispense gardening advice.