Mayor Pro Tem Cited for 2nd Degree Trespassing

Hertford Police Department cited Ashley Hodges and his wife Sonya for 2nd degree trespassing.
According to court documents, the Hodges were cited April 13 and their court appearance was to be Wednesday in Perquimans County Court, but it has been rescheduled.
Ashley Hodges, who serves a mayor pro tem for the Town of Hertford, said he doesn’t comment on pending legal matters.
Citation written by HPD detective H. Chitwood doesn’t list where the infraction allegedly happened. Incident is reported to have occurred around 12:25 p.m. April 2.
Second-degree trespassing is classified as a class 3 misdemeanor, according to state law. Upon a conviction, defendants will be subjected to a maximum of 20 days in jail and a $200 fine.