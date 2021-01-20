Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown offered a statement to counter accusations made against her during a recent Town Council meeting.
“When false accusations are made often and loud enough they are believed,” she said. “I have been accused, numerous times, of smoking pot and recently accused of being responsible for the smell of marijuana in the town office building. This is ludicrous. It is false and its spread must stop. It is an undeserved defamation to my character. I will not be intimidated by or surrender to the unfounded rage of any individual(s). Moving forward, my only concerns are to continue to do my best as your Mayor, address the needs of the town, not be distracted by such accusations, make myself available to all citizens, and bring unity to the Hertford community.”
Brown then quoted former First Lady Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go high.”
During the Jan. 13 council meeting, Councilman Quentin Jackson made a series of assertions about Brown.
To read more about the matter, see: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/news/local/jackson-files-lawsuit-seeks-mayor-browns-censure/article_ 76f352a8-e7bd-5ece-a2cb-41ddea9c4dc3.html
During the Jan. 11 council meeting, Jackson announced plans to file a lawsuit against Brown.
As of Tuesday before press time, no lawsuit had been filed in Perquimans County Superior Court, though he could have found another venue.
Attempts to reach Jackson before press time were unsuccessful, however, late Tuesday he said a lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District.
Wednesday, a basic search of the court's filings revealed nothing, so the newspaper followed up by reaching out to two court clerks to conduct a more extensive search, but they couldn't find the lawsuit either.
Perquimans Weekly was unsuccessful in reaching out to Jackson for further information, so the newspaper will be conducting another search to locate the lawsuit Jackson said he filed.
Jackson’s plans come on the heels Brown’s public statement during a December council meeting about his actions, some of which involve criminal conduct.
To read more, see: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/news/local/mayor-calls-for-action-against-councilman/article_ea931347-c3e8-542f-bc42-e33daeaaf594.html
Jackson’s recent attempt to censure the mayor failed 3-2 with Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch opposing the measure and councilmen Jackson and Frank Norman supporting it.