...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Nathan McKecuen (foreground) and Brent McKecuen set up Christmas lights around the Perquimans County Courthouse in preparation for Friday’s Grand Illumination in downtown Hertford.
If you’re looking for expertise when it comes to setting up Christmas lights, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone as knowledgeable as Brent McKecuen and his son, Nathan.
The McKecuens display more than half-a-million Christmas lights at their home in the Dances Bay subdivision in Elizabeth City.
So in preparation for Hertford’s Grand Illumination celebration scheduled for Friday night, McKecuen, his wife Beverly and sons Nathan and Carson were setting up more than 6,000 pixel lights around the Perquimans County Courthouse on Saturday.
“The lights can be programmed with millions of colors,” McKecuen said. “We are going to have a big tree in the front, arches along the lawn and the building will be outlined in lights. It’s all programmed with Christmas music flashing to the beat.”
The choreography for the event, getting the lights to dance to the tunes, is a software programmer’s challenge. McKecuen explained that to program one string of lights could take as long as 40 hours. Fortunately, the county opted to purchase software that will accomplish the task.
While dressing the courthouse square may seem like an astronomical task, the McKecuens have had a lot of practice.
One of the 20 families who participate in the Dance Bay Christmas Light Show, the family works with Christmas lights year round preparing for the next season as soon as the lights come down.
The Hertford Grand Illumination will brighten Hertford’s downtown beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Joel Taylor, along with other local singers and musicians, will perform immediately following the lighting. Santa will also be in attendance.
For those looking to view more of the McKeceuns’ holiday creativity, the Dances Bay Christmas Light Show runs nightly along Dances Bay Road in Elizabeth City from 5 p.m. to 10 pm. through Dec. 31.