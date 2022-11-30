McKecuens light show

Nathan McKecuen (foreground) and Brent McKecuen set up Christmas lights around the Perquimans County Courthouse in preparation for Friday’s Grand Illumination in downtown Hertford.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

If you’re looking for expertise when it comes to setting up Christmas lights, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone as knowledgeable as Brent McKecuen and his son, Nathan.

The McKecuens display more than half-a-million Christmas lights at their home in the Dances Bay subdivision in Elizabeth City.