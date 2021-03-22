Meals on Wheels is an essential program that feeds thousands of people across eastern North Carolina.
The program is intended to help keep seniors in their homes for as long as safely possible through nutritious meals, supportive services and daily human connection.
The Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition program offers home delivery of meals (Meals on Wheels) to approximately 500 clients in a 10 county service area that includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
Last year, the program served over 91,000 meals that are prepared by local caterers and delivered primarily by volunteers on Monday (2 meals), Wednesday (2 meals) and Friday (one meal).
"Without the meals and friendly visits from our volunteers, many of our clients would not be able to remain independent and would likely have to reside with a family member or in a long term care setting,” said Laura Rollison, Administrative & Volunteer Coordinator Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging. “Not only does our program offer healthy, nutritious meals to the clients, we also provide reassurance to the client and to their family, all while relieving pressure on outside agencies, such as nursing homes.”
Volunteers that deliver meals to clients are trained how to respond in the event that a client does not answer the door or is not feeling well to ensure that the clients gets the help that he/she needs.
Rollison said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program saw an increase in the need of our services increase by over 60% for the Meals on Wheels program.
Volunteers are needed to serve their communities.
"Many of our homebound clients do not have any local family who are able to assist them with their nutritional needs," Rollison said. "We also experienced a decrease in volunteers by 78% due to the age and pre-existing medical conditions of many of our older volunteers, who stepped back from volunteering during the pandemic."
Rollison continued, "With the help of our volunteers who remained active, and our committed partners, we were still able to expanded services to meet the needs of the older adults in the program during the height of COVID. However, we are currently desperately in need additional volunteers to ensure we are able to continue to meet the needs of the older adults in our communities."
This program also provides a variety of other services and supports to our home-bound clients such as educational material on a variety of topics including flu vaccination, healthy eating, medication management, chronic disease self-management, etc., and additional supports as needed. Due to COVID, our program has seen a large reduction in the amount of much need volunteers.
Every March, Meals on Wheels America hosts a nationwide campaign called March for Meals. The national March for Meals campaign is an annual month-long event designed to generate public awareness about senior hunger and isolation, and to celebrate the invaluable services provided by senior nutrition programs.
"Given that Meals on Wheels is an exemplary public-private partnership, this annual celebration is also intended to showcase the successes of the Older Americans Act, help recruit new volunteers from our community and increase fundraising from local businesses and supporters," Rollison said.
For more information, please visit www.marchformeals.com.
For more information on how to volunteer, please contact Laura Rollinson, Volunteer Coordinator at: https://albemarlecommission.org/area-agency-on-aging/senior-nutrition/volunteer-with-senior-nutrition/