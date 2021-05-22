American Legion Post 126 will conduct the annual Perquimans County Memorial Day Observance Monday, May 31, at the Veterans Monument on the County Courthouse Green.
Herford’s American Legion Post 362 will assist in this observance which will begin at 11 a.m. In the event of inclement weather the observance will be moved to The Perquimans County Recreation Center off Harvey Point Road in the business park.
Post Commander Rick Caporale will conduct the program which will include the traditional roll call of Perquimans County veterans who have passed since last year’s observance. Wreath presentations will include the county, towns of Winfall and Hertford, Post 126, Post 126 Ladies Auxiliary, and Post 362, and some other local county organizations are expected. The program also will include a salute to each of our military services and the Merchant Marines.
The Rev. Matt Brunoehler, pastor of the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church in Elizabeth City will be the guest speaker. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. Pastor Brunoehler received his commission in 2004 and left the service in March 2011 to pursue his calling as a Lutheran Pastor.
The block of Church Street in front of the County Courthouse will be closed at approximately 10 a.m., but traffic will be permitted to enter to drop off the elderly and the handicapped. There will be limited parking prior to 10 a.m., but those vehicles will be unable to exit prior to the conclusion of the program.
Music for the program will be provided by members of the Perquimans County High School Band under the direction of Evan Copeland. The Legion Color Guard will include members from both Legion posts.