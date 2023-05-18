HERTFORD — As state environmental officials pursue action to recover $152,000 in unpaid fines assessed against the Minzies Creek Sanitary District, its officials are getting the word out that none of those penalties resulted from discharge of untreated wastewater.

Standing next to the treatment plant on Friday, May 12, Minzies Creek Sanitary District Commissioner Daniel Flores said the plant has never discharged untreated wastewater — raw sewage — into a nearby canal.