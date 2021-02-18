Monsoon Season in Coastal Carolina

Monsoon season has arrived and then some in Perquimans County.
During the last several days, more than 3 inches of rain has fallen in Hertford and surrounding counties – a helpful statistic learned Tuesday morning during the Rotary Club of Herford’s meeting.
Rain gauge in the back of the editor’s house says much the same thing – 3 inches plus of rain fell in Edenton too. Thanks to retired science teacher and chairperson of the Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group Colleen Karl, we are members of Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), a network of volunteer weather observers in the United States, Canada, and the Bahamas that take daily readings of precipitation and report them to a central data store over the internet.
For those who may be new to coastal Carolina, monsoon season happens usually in the early part of the year between February and April. Our region has its dry spells too.
Been foggy of late as this photo by Elizabeth Porcher Jones of Hertford shows of the tree by the Perquimans River; looks almost like a mirage. Or if anyone remembers those personality tests with the ink blots, what do you see? Perhaps a tree creature from the Lord of the Rings movie? Great photo.
Thursday, get ready for some rain with temperatures ranging between upper 40s and mid 50s.
Friday, temperatures range between the mid 20s and low 50s with, you guessed it, more rain. Check out our editorial page cartoon. Hint, Forest Gump.
Saturday, it will be sunny with winds up to 16 mph, so maybe not a good day to go kayak/sailing. Temperatures will range between the mid 20s to low 40s.
Sunday, it will be partly sunny with temperatures ranging between low 30s to upper 40s.
A good chunk of the nation is experiencing more than a bit of winter weather – polar vortex in Texas – so doesn’t that make you glad to live in coastal Carolina?