The scheduled reopening of Perquimans Arts League’s Gallery will take a little longer than PAL officials originally thought.
PAL had hoped to reopen the gallery at 133 Church Street on March 1 following a week of work to repair the facility’s buckling floor. But the repairs will take longer than a week, PAL President Vaneeda Bennett said.
“Fixing the problem entailed removing it, installing a moisture barrier, laying several inches of concrete, and then reinstalling the flooring,” she said. “I learned that the concrete is taking longer than expected to dry.”
The flooring was completed last weekend and the gallery is tentatively scheduled to reopen later this month.
Behind the scenes, artists and volunteers are busy cleaning, reconnecting phones and computers, and replacing furniture. They’re also asking artists to bring their pieces back to the gallery.
Located in Hertford’s Historic District, the Perquimans Arts League exhibits and sells the work of approximately 95 artists and craftsmen from the surrounding area. In addition to paintings and photography, the gallery showcases an assortment of hand-crafted jewelry and pottery, fiber art, glass and wood items, as well as books by local authors.
“The Perquimans Arts League is a relatively small arts organization,” said Bennett. “While it was established in 1995, the first part-time employee was hired just last year.”
Currently PAL is in need of instructors in the visual arts with experience in youth and adult education. Artist J.J. Jiang will host the organization’s first workshop on May 4.
Jiang was trained as an architect and architectural historian and holds professional degrees from universities in both the U.S. and China. As a fine artist, Jiang draws his inspiration from both his eastern and western cultural roots. The three-day watercolor painting workshop is designed to grow artists’ confidence, competence and comfort level with painting watercolors, according to Bennett.
The artists will use photographs as references and explore different subjects each day.
During its first 25 years, PAL raised over $40,000 to purchase its new building, which it did in December 2017. In December, PAL also launched a capital campaign to help fund the building’s renovations. While the campaign is close to reaching its $50,000 goal, PAL plans to extend it to help fund renovations to the second floor and install an elevator.
Last month PAL held a successful art auction headlined by nationally renowned artist Jack Pardue, who donated 66 of his artworks. The event brought in $19,000 to fund youth education projects and boost the capital campaign.
Since holding its original grand opening last October PAL has exhibited the works of 65 local artists. It also has hosted exhibitions featuring the works of artists Alexis Joyner and Donovan Mullen.
“Along with that we also introduced more than 300 grammar school children to the arts through our after school and summer camp programs, which we will host again this year,” Bennett said. “The gallery’s first four months were incredible.”
PAL’s next exhibit, which opens to coincide with the gallery’s grand reopening, will feature youth art.
Artists who want to display their art in the gallery are asked to call 252-426-3041 to set up an appointment. For more information on becoming a PAL member, contact the Perquimans Art League at 252-426-3041 or stop in at the gallery at 133 Church St., Hertford. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.