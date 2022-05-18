District Court Judge Jennifer Bland lost her bid for election to a full term on Tuesday, losing to challenger Jeff Moreland in the GOP primary by more than 800 votes.
In one of three other GOP primaries on Tuesday involving either judicial or law enforcement officials, Assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden defeated fellow Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini for the right to succeed their boss, District Attorney Andrew Womble who plans to run for Superior Court judge in the fall election.
Jennifer L. Grey, a former assistant clerk of court in Camden County, defeated the incumbent Clerk of Court James Midgett by less than 100 votes.
In Chowan County, incumbent Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight won his first election, easily defeating challenger, Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio, in the Republican primary by more than 1,000 votes.
In the district court judge race, Moreland won a three-candidate race, collecting 5,780 votes or 42.33% of all votes cast. Bland, who had been appointed to the judgeship as a Democrat but switched her party registration to Republican a day after being sworn in, garnered with 4,949 votes or 36.25%.
Bernard B. "BJ" McAvoy Jr., the third candidate in the race, finished with 2,925 votes or 21.42%.
Moreland carried six of the seven counties in the 1st Judicial District, losing to Bland only in her home county of Dare.
In the district attorney race, Cruden garnered 8,210 votes or 59.24% of those cast in the 1st Prosecutorial District race. Pellini finished with 5,649 votes or 40.76%.
Cruden carried four of the seven counties in the district, losing to Pellini only in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck.
In the Camden Clerk of Court's race, Grey collected 841 votes or 52.76% to Midgett's 753 votes or 47.24%, ending the incumbent's bid to win election to a full term. Midgett, a former Currituck sheriff's deputy, was appointed Camden's Clerk of Court in December 2020 to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Democrat Paula Harrison.
Basnight, who likewise was appointed to fill a vacancy after Democratic Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin's retirement, won his bid for a full term on Tuesday. He collected 1,397 votes or 79.42% to Ferraraccio's 362 votes or 20.58%.