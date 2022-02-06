For perhaps the first time ever, the First Judicial District will have a Republican primary for judge.
Two lawyers — one an assistant district attorney, the other in private practice — are challenging recently seated District Court Judge Jennifer Bland in the May 17 GOP primary.
Bland, a former assistant district attorney, was appointed to the District Court by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in late August and was sworn in Sept. 2. Bland replaced Judge Eula Reid, who was appointed by Cooper to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court created by Judge J.C. Cole’s retirement last March.
At the time of her swearing-in, Bland was a registered Democrat. But she switched her party registration from Democrat to Republican on Sept. 3, telling The Daily Advance she did so because the GOP best reflects her values as a conservative.
Bland’s declared challengers include Jeff Moreland, an assistant district attorney, and Bernard “BJ” McAvoy, a Dare County attorney. Filing for the May 17 primary resumes Feb. 24 after being halted in December because of legal challenges to the North Carolina’s newly drawn maps for legislative and congressional districts.
Bland said her first four months on the bench have been “fulfilling.” She is currently only presiding over non-criminal matters because the state’s judicial standards require a six-month “cooling off” period for former prosecutors who are either elected or appointed district judge.
Bland said she will begin hearing criminal cases on March 2, when the cooling off period ends and she’s completed the second of two weeks of “judge school” in Chapel Hill.
“I really love the job,” Bland said. “I’m doing civil cases, child support and child custody cases, domestic violence cases. When it comes to child cases, I feel like I can make an impact on children’s lives and families lives.”
Moreland has been an assistant district attorney since 2016 after having worked in private practice in Perquimans County. He said he is the only candidate in the race who has been both a prosecutor and a private practice attorney.
Moreland, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, said he is also running to continue his history of public service. He says he’s always “loved” being in court.
“If I am elected judge, I am the only one who has been on both sides of the courtroom,” Moreland said. “My philosophy will be to follow the law and have judicial temperament.’’
McAvoy said his 17 years of solo private practice experience in handling both criminal and civil cases make him uniquely qualified to be a judge.
“That allows me to have a good understanding of District Court,” McAvoy said. “Pretty much, I have had a District Court practice the entire time (I’ve been an attorney).
McAvoy described Bland and Moreland as “career prosecutors.”
“I have represented people going through really difficult situations the last 17 years and I have the ability to compromise and even sympathize with my fellow man,’’ he said.
McAvoy said his experience in civil court is important because he said those proceedings are more challenging that criminal cases.
“If you have an appealable issue in civil court it goes to the (state) Court of Appeals,” McAvoy said. “In criminal court, if you appeal your case, it just goes to Superior Court. Civil district court is a court of record. On the civil side, I have helped people going through very trying times, divorces, personal injury cases, landlord-tenant disputes.”
Moreland said he decided jump into the race right after Bland was appointed to the bench.
After the District Court seat became open, members of the First Judicial District Bar met in Currituck County to vote on four candidates, including Bland, who had expressed interest in filling the seat. That recommendation would then be forwarded to Cooper.
Moreland said three Democrats and one independent expressed interest in the seat and that Andy Schilling, who is registered unaffiliated, bested Bland 67 to 35 in the Bar vote. Johnnie Finch finished with 24 votes, Monique Ferebee 17.
“Andy has probably practiced more than the three other candidates combined,” Moreland said.
Moreland said he believes the time is right to run for judge after Cooper did not accept the local Bar’s vote.
“Any time the governor appoints someone who did not win the local bar vote, that kind of hints that maybe that person doesn’t have the backing of the public,” Moreland said. “To bring in all the lawyers from the seven counties and to overwhelming pick one person and that person doesn’t get it then there is an opportunity for someone else.”
For her part, Bland feels she had a significant amount of support from the district’s Bar and disagreed with Moreland’s assessment. She believes that many of the lawyers who did not support her were civil attorneys who “had never worked with me before,” adding that they preferred a district court judge with civil experience over criminal experience.
“I have had an outpouring of public support,” Bland said. “People coming to my fundraisers and donating, people liking me on Facebook.”
Moreland said he informed Bland of his intentions to seek the district court seat before he became aware that Bland had switched parties.
“Before she was sworn in, I gave her a courtesy call before I knew anything about her party affiliation,” Moreland said. “I just let her know I intended to run for the seat.”
Bland said she doesn’t believe her party switch will have a big impact on her campaign, reiterating that the Republican Party better represents her long held conservative values.
“I think people will understand why I left the Democrat Party,” Bland said.
McAvoy emphasized that he is life-long conservative Republican, noting that both Bland and Moreland have switched parties. Moreland, who formerly was registered as unaffiliated, voted in the 2016 Democratic primary but has voted in Republican primaries since 2018.
“It should matter (who’s a conservative) in a Republican primary,” McAvoy said. “I am the only true conservative, I believe.”
Moreland said he was registered as unaffiliated for many years in order to take part in the state’s open primary system. He said he voted in the 2018 Republican primary also as unaffiliated and switched his registration to the GOP after that election.
“I wouldn’t characterize it as a switch because I wasn’t a Democrat, I was an unaffiliated voter,” Moreland said. “I have voted in other Republican primaries and I consider myself a life-long conservative.”
As yet, there are no announced Democratic candidates for Bland’s judgeship.