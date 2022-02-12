Ed Muzzulin is being remembered for his advocacy for public facility improvements, his assistance resolving financial challenges at the regional jail, and his work as a negotiator on the county’s water contract with Pasquotank County.
Muzzulin, who served on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners from 2010 until 2019, died Jan. 31 in Colorado, according to his family. He was 77.
Muzzulin’s health had been declining for the past two years due to Parkinson’s disease, his sister, Jane Holleran, said.
During his tenure as a county commissioner, Muzzulin was known as an advocate for upgrading facilities and public services.
“He had a really good influence on the county,” said County Manager Frank Heath.
Heath said Muzzulin was instrumental in projects such as the county library and senior center, and was an advocate for expanding emergency medical services.
Muzzulin served as chairman of the Albemarle District Jail Commission and helped resolve some financial challenges that the jail was facing at the time, Heath said.
Muzzulin was also active in negotiations with Pasquotank County officials regarding the bulk purchase of water by Perquimans from Pasquotank’s reverse-osmosis water plant.
Janice Cole, who is serving as interim town manager for the town of Hertford, served alongside Muzzulin when she was a county commissioner. She remembered him as “a very dedicated commissioner and as very thoughtful.”
Cole said Muzzulin always supported the public schools in the county. She also recalled Muzzulin voting with her in favor of wind energy projects in Perquimans.
“He was a good person to work with,” Cole said.
Perquimans commissioners held a moment of silence for Muzzulin at their meeting Monday, Feb. 7.
Holleran said her brother had been living in Colorado since 2019 due to declining health. A service in his memory was held Monday in Denver, she said.
Holleran noted that Muzzulin had a background in construction and enjoyed applying his knowledge to public facilities projects when he was a county commissioner.
“He enjoyed his service on the board,” she said.
Holleran recalled that her brother was a Eagle Scout and was interested in cars from a young age.
Muzzulin earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Charter Oak College and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a property manager with the Hartford insurance group in Connecticut before moving to Hertford.