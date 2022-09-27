Chowan County Courthouse

The N.C. Supreme Court will be holding another rare session of court at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse next week. The court, which by law can only meet in either Edenton or Morganton when holding court outside Raleigh, will hear three cases on Monday and two on Tuesday.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Local residents will get a rare chance to see the state’s highest court in action when the N.C. Supreme Court holds its October session in Edenton next week.

The seven-member court will hear five cases at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse — three on Monday and two on Tuesday.