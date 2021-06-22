Perquimans alumnus Andrea’ Moore of Charleston, SC, will buy Woodard Pharmacy’s famous ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and a medium soda for the first 150 people who want a good meal between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 2 (Charles Woodard’s birthday) at the popular pharmacy downtown on Church Street.
Moore shared his thoughts about why it is important to be generous.
“Charity serves a purpose whereas we must not get tired of doing good,” he said. “Charity is not an optional extra, but an essential component of faith as well as God desires us to care and love each other.”
Pirates’ Class of 1999 alumnus has a special place in his heart for Perquimans County.
“Perquimans is special to me because of the extraordinary citizens that make Perquimans sublime,” said Moore who was born in Edenton, raised in Perquimans County. “It’s the love and the support mechanism throughout the county that makes Perquimans special and winsome.”
A longtime U.S. Army veteran now retired after 20 years of duty, Moore served his country as a recruiter, supply chain specialist and he was deployed to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010.
Moore also served with the United States Presidential Honor Guard unit, the escort of the President. He participated and marched in former President Ronald Reagan’s nationally televised funeral as a member of the Guard Unit in June of 2004.
In 2005, the Guard Unit rendered honors to President George Bush through their participation in the 55th Presidential Inauguration.
The participation, which included musical, hand and horse-mounted salutes, was an opportunity for Soldiers from the Army’s oldest active infantry unit to pay tribute to the commander-in-chief and to be a part of an historical moment.
“It was an honor to conduct flags to honor all the fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery,” he said.
Back in the day, Moore played basketball for Perquimans for a team that won the Daily Advance’s Christmas Tournament in 1999. Among the standouts on that team were Aaron Burke, who is now serving as coach Perquimans Girls’ Basketball team, and Paul Spence, retired from the US Marines.
“I had the honor to play with an outstanding coach (Luther Overton) and help win the 1999 Daily Advance Christmas tournament including hanging the banners in the Pirates’ gymnasium with the best teammates ever to play the game,” he said.
In 2000, Moore joined the army on Feb. 25 – his mother Lori Jean Moore’s birthday.
“We share a unique day – my anniversary date for enlisting in the army and her birthday every year,” he said.
And his father Steve Holley was one of the most legendary if not the best to ever play sports at John A Holmes; Class of 1981, he tried out for the Lakers.
Moore credits his upbringing that instilled a spirit to serve others.
“He inspired me to work extremely hard, to be a team player to never give up,” Moore said. “He also inspired me to always treat everyone with the highest degree of dignity and respect. My mother and family inspired me as well to work extremely hard, to always thank and praise God and care and treat people with the upmost respect.”